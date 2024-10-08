The 13 Best October Prime Day Toy Deals To Check Out Right Now

Amazon’s October Prime Day has arrived, and there’s something for everyone! If you’ve got children on your shopping list, now’s the time to stock up on the season’s hottest toys at deep discounts.

Prime Day runs from October 8 through October 9. Everything from robotic vacuum cleaners to beauty products are on sale, but with the holidays swiftly approaching, many parents are looking for the perfect toy to put under that tree. We scoured the sale to find 13 of the best (and most fun!) Prime Day toy deals for you, and they’re all at least 25 percent off. Happy shopping.

Normally: $224.99

Prime Day: $139

38 percent off

There isn’t a “Barbie girl” alive who didn’t crave one of these incredible plastic palaces when they were a kid! Today’s Barbie DreamHouse is even posher than ever, plus it comes with a DJ room, a hammock swing, a second-floor slide that goes into the pool, and a working elevator that can accommodate a wheelchair-using Barbie (not included). This beauty stands 43 inches tall and is 41 inches wide, comes fully furnished, and comes complete with mood lighting and sound effects. No Kens allowed; get your own Mojo-Dojo-Casa-House!

Normally: $24.99

Prime Day: $9.99

62 percent off

Scoop up this adorable Play-Doh Chef’s Kitchen set for your toddler, and let the fun begin! Play-Doh inspires imaginative play with this food-inspired set that includes five different colored doughs and various stamps, molds, and cooking accessories. It’s a classic toy for a reason.

Normally: $37.99

Prime Day: $26.99

29 percent off

Prime Day is always a good time to stock up on LEGO toys! This is Batman’s Batwing from the iconic 1989 Batman film. Once assembled, it can be used for playtime or display, and it even includes Batman and The Joker minifigures and other accessories.

Normally: $240.99

Prime Day: $139.99

42 percent off

Standing over 3-feet tall, the Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage is the biggest Hot Wheels play set ever. Kids will spend hours using their imagination with this interactive toy, which includes a motorized elevator, a gorilla that tries to swipe at cars as they drive past, and side-by-side racing action. You can even connect other Hot Wheels sets to make it even bigger. Did we mention you can also store 140 cars in this thing?

Normally: $149.99

Prime Day: $104.99

30 percent off

The Fisher-Price Imaginext STAR WARS Darth Vader Bot brings your favorite Star Wars bad guy to life. This 2-foot-tall Darth Vader robot has special lights and sounds that are activated by a Stormtrooper key. One arm holds a hidden light saber, and kids can even launch a projectile disc with a hidden switch.

Normally: $69.99

Prime Day: $33.99

51 percent off

Boys and girls alike love Furby, the instant best friend who lights up, sings, dances, and responds to your child’s unique voice. This 6-inch-tall furry friend is completely interactive and is programmed with more than 600 responses.

Normally: $49.99

Prime Day: $34.99

30 percent off

Fun fact: Lincoln Logs were created by John Lloyd Wright, son of famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. This classic toy has been around for over 100 years, yet it’s still a fun and imaginative toy for a modern generation. This 100th anniversary set includes 111 high-quality maple wood pieces that can be used to build anything your child can imagine.

Normally: $59.99

Prime Day: $39.99

33 percent off

Get those steps in with this fun light-up 6-button Dance Mat! Featuring 5 fun and challenging games, this mat comes with its own music or can be connected to Bluetooth to stream your favorites. The mat helps with coordination and balance, and you can easily increase the difficulty level for an extra challenge.

Normally: $59.99

Prime Day: $44.99

25 percent off

Give your budding musician this Vtech Kidi Star drum pad that features 20 drum style sounds including rock, marching band, metal, and jazz. Includes more than 30 songs to play along with, coaching mode, and a recording feature. You can also connect to your own music with Bluetooth or audio cable.

Normally: $59.99

Prime Day: $34.99

42 percent off

For kids who love firetrucks, this Joyin Extra Large Firetruck is a must this holiday season. This rugged ride features a 33-inch ladder that extends and retracts, compartments for easy hose storage, and a real, working water sprinkler.

Normally: $34.99

Prime Day: $25.99

26 percent off

Squishmallows are all the rage right now! This ultra-soft 12-pack features all of the Squishmallows All-Star Squad favorites, including the hard-to-find Phillippe. The adorable 2-inch size means kids can take these cuties anywhere.

Normally: $136.99

Prime Day: $86.99

36 percent off

Allergic? Can’t have pets where you live? No problem! This Joy For All interactive companion pet offers a realistic and lifelike alternative. This orange tabby cat has motion and touch sensors so it can react when it’s petted or hugged. It can also blink, lift its paw, move its head and body, and purr.

Normally: $17.50

Prime Day: $29.99

42 percent off

This absurdly funny Chicken vs. Hotdog game is guaranteed to bring the laughs at your next family gathering. The game includes 30 challenges, races, and other exercises based on flipping chickens and tossing hotdogs. We’re laughing already!

Don’t forget, October Prime Day ends on October 9, 2024, so grab your favorites today!

