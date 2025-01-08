President-elect Donald Trump has added Denmark to the list of countries he’s threatening to put steep tariffs against. This is the latest move from Trump, who is eager to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

“If Denmark wants to get to a conclusion, but nobody even knows if they have the right title or interest,” Trump said about Greenland in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. “The people are probably going to vote for independence or to come to the United States. But if they did do that, then I would tariff Denmark at a very high level.” Trump justified this fixation over Greenland and the Panama Canal in the interest of national security.

Although he offhandedly threatened high tariffs, it’s unclear if this policy would be a general tariff for all imports from Denmark. Concerningly, Denmark’s largest exports to the United States are medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment. Should Trump carelessly press for tariffs, including on medical goods from Denmark, it would be inevitable for hospital bills and the cost of medicine to skyrocket.

Aside from affecting prices, tariffs may cause a reduction in the supply of medicine produced specifically by firms from Denmark. Novo Nordisk, the company behind Ozempic, is also based in Denmark. Although the hype around the drug surrounds weight loss, it’s essential for those with type two diabetes. Needless to say, a theoretical blanket tariff against Denmark from Trump will not only fleece Americans but may also cause a shortage of Ozempic.

The opposite of what people voted for

Needless to say, Trump’s recent declarations to claim Greenland and the Panama Canal have been met with shock. Trump campaigned under the notion of ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. Leading up to the days of his inauguration, Trump has instead taken an expansionist stance. He has even repeatedly, in poor taste, joked about turning Canada into the “51st state.” Unlike the strange jokes Trump has made about Canada and its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it looks as though Trump is determined to make Denmark acquiesce to his demand.

