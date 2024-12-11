‘The Great State of Canada’: Trump unapologetically insults Canada and its Prime Minister amid tariff talks

President-elect Donald Trump is running his mouth about Canada again.

Recommended Videos

After announcing his intentions to apply 25% tariffs to Canada and Mexico, Trump has continued to goad Canadian politicians and citizens with the grand idea of completing the age-old “manifest destiny.”

Quick history lesson: once upon a time, “Manifest Destiny” was at the heart of the American dream, where the United States believed it was their pre-destined by God right to inhabit all of North America. This motivated President Andrew Johnson to buy Alaska from Russia in 1867. It is also theorized that the “Manifest Destiny” threat motivated Canadians (UK settlers) to migrate West and North to ensure the US did not expand further North.

Trump hasn’t shouted from the roof of Mar-a-Lago, “MANIFEST DESTINY!” (TBH, it’s unclear if he’s heard about it, or he thinks he came up with this on his own) but he did reportedly joke about it, suggesting that Canada should become the 51st state during a recent dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and posted a continuation of the “joke” to Truth Social: “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT.”

Let’s put it simply without going into the logistical nightmare of making Canada just one state despite the significant landmass: the United States encapsulating Canada would be a disaster for international politics and the progressive socialist nature of Canadian policies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made multiple statements declaring his and his cabinet’s intentions to stop the tariffs before they’re officially implemented for Canadian and American citizens’ interests, as a 25% tariff would raise prices on both sides of the border.

Many Canadians aren’t impressed by Trump’s ambitions either. Users on X (formerly Twitter) have been showing their distaste for the president-elect, with some serious and others leaning into the memeification of the whole situation.

I'll say this about the so called 'Great State of Canada': Canada's Leader has never been charged with multiple crimes, never had to declare bankruptcy 6 times, never lost a single election. We'll keep our country thank you, and you keep your crime boss. — Mike Morris (@1MikeMorris) December 10, 2024

Make America the 11th province pic.twitter.com/xBZZXe6Ksk — Canada Goose ?? (@CanadaGoose911) December 4, 2024

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not the favored leader by Canadians—in fact, his approval ratings are the lowest they’ve ever been. However, that does not indicate Canada’s intention to abandon nationhood altogether; it indicates that a federal election is on the horizon for Canadian citizens, and it will be a close race between the Conservatives, Liberals, and NDP.

In a surprising twist, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders commented on Trump’s ludicrous joke: “Trump has suggested that Canada become the 51st state in our union. Does that mean that we can adopt the Canadian health care system and guarantee health care to all, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and spend 50% less per capita on health care? I’m all for it.”

And that’s one of the major truths about the whole situation. The Canadian healthcare system is a major piece of legislation that millions of Canadians, from the far right to the far left, rely on. If the United States were to annex Canada, losing that system would wreak havoc on people’s well-being and the likelihood of survival.

It isn’t something we want to take seriously out of the spewing garbage from Trump’s camp, but the continuous goading is concerning. And should the Trump administration take this on, do they know exactly what they’re up against? Canada has a small but mighty military force and the allyship of many strong nations. Should Trump take action and attempt to annex Canada—let’s be honest, with him, anything is possible—it is more than likely they would lose international favor quickly.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy