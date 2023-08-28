These ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Episodes Will Enhance Your ‘Ahsoka’ Viewing Experience

Set five years before Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars Rebels tells the story of the Rebellion’s beginnings. With the galaxy now under the tyrannical rule of the Galactic Empire, the series chronicles these early years through the eyes of six motley rebels—The Spectres—who have united on a customized VCX-100 light freighter named Ghost to strike back against Imperial forces. For better or worse, the two-part Ahsoka series premiere continues that story in live action, giving the Star Wars Rebels characters a second life and setting the stage to resolve the cliffhanger at the end of the fourth and final season.

A live-action Ahsoka Tano first appeared in The Mandalorian season 2 episode, “Jedi.” In that episode, she revealed that she was hunting for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who, as Star Wars Rebels fans know, disappeared into the Unknown Regions with Ezra Bridger at the end of the series. In the show’s epilogue, Sabine Wren, one of the Spectres, and Ahsoka head out to search for their friend and the wayward general.

Ahsoka appears to pick up after Sabine and Ahsoka have returned from their search in the Unknown Regions—empty-handed. In the premiere episodes, Ahsoka, Hera, and Sabine find a map with the location of Thrawn and Ezra, making the series a clear sequel to Star Wars Rebels.

If you are wondering which episodes of Star Wars Rebels to watch to help make more sense of what’s happening in Ahsoka, here are some suggestions—with some guidance from Dave Filoni himself!

1. Star Wars Rebels season 4

(Disney+)

Yes, I know it’s unusual to recommend an entire season on one of these lists, but this is a special circumstance: Filoni recommended it.

“If you just watch season 4, you’d be set,” Filoni told Collider at Star Wars Celebration Europe. “You can start with that, and you get that these rebels are fighting this tyrannical emperor. And that would get you everything and everybody you need. You don’t need to do the entire gamut of Rebels, but you shouldn’t. Once you watch that, you’re gonna be like, ‘Well, I’m gonna watch it all.'”

2. “Jedi Night” (season 4, episode 10)

(Disney+)

There are two must-watch episodes if you cannot watch all of season 4. This is one of them.

“I would start with the episode ‘Jedi Night,'” Filoni suggested to fans concerned about having not seen Star Wars Rebels, “where the sad thing happens to Kanan, and even if you didn’t understand what that was, it would propel you forward.”

3. “World Between Worlds” (season 4, episode 13)

(Disney+)

“World Between Worlds” is the second must-watch episode in season 4 if you have limited time. The episode introduces a new aspect of Jedi lore: the World Between Worlds, a mystical dimension that connects all of space and time. In the episode, Ezra sees Ahsoka’s duel with Vader on Malachor in the World Between Worlds. He pulls her through just as Darth Vader is about to land the killing blow.

Ahsoka‘s promotional material seems to be teasing the locale’s return, and the “World Between Worlds” episode is the best primer out there.

4. “Spark of the Rebellion” (season 1, episodes 1-2)

(Disney+)

Since we will be meeting Chopper (Dave Filoni), Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) in live action in Ahsoka, a great opportunity to get to know the characters is by watching the Star Wars Rebels premiere episode, “Spark of the Rebellion.”

The Ghost crew consists of Ezra Bridger, a former thief who learns he’s Force-sensitive, and his mentor and Order 66 survivor Jedi Kanan Jarrus. Mandalorian artist, inventor, warrior, and Darksaber-wielder Sabine Wren is also on the crew, as well as pilot Hera Syndulla with her trusty, hilarious droid Chopper. Finally, the Lasat warrior Zeb Orrelios is on the OG crew.

5. “The Siege of Lothal” (season 2, episodes 1-2)

(Disney+)

“The Siege of Lothal” is the Star Wars Rebels season 2 movie premiere event, although the second part is especially recommended. Now linked with a larger rebel cell after saving Kanan, the Ghost crew has attracted the attention of Darth Vader, in the character’s first major Star Wars Rebels appearance.

In Part 2, when the Ghost goes into battle with a TIE Advanced fighter, Ahsoka notices that the Force is strong with the Imperial pilot. With the help of Kanan, she connects with the pilot and realizes he’s a Sith Lord. Meanwhile, Darth Vader feels their efforts and says, “The apprentice lives.” This is the first time that Darth Vader realizes Ahsoka is still alive. It’s also the first time Ahsoka senses that Anakin is Darth Vader, although she refuses to believe it.

6. “Shroud of Darkness” (season 2, episode 18)

(Disney+)

In “Shroud of Darkness,” Ezra, Kanan, and Ahsoka travel to a secret Jedi Temple on Lothal. There, they each have different visions with the help of the Force. Ahsoka’s vision suggests that if she had not abandoned the Jedi Order, she could have prevented Anakin from becoming Darth Vader. This episode is a turning point in the series because it proved Ahsoka’s suspicion that Darth Vader is Anakin.

We know that Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin/Darth Vader in Ahsoka, and this episode is a great opportunity to catch up on some background between the Master and the Apprentice.

7. “Fire Across the Galaxy” (season 1, episode 15)

(Disney+)

“Fire Across the Galaxy” is the Star Wars Rebels season 1 finale. With Kanan in Imperial custody, the Ghost crew launches a rescue mission that barely works. At the end of the episode, Ahsoka returns triumphantly to the screen. She reveals herself as the Rebel providing Hera with intel under the codename “Fulcrum” as part of Senator Bail Organa’s movement working to form the Alliance.

Importantly, the episode established that Ahsoka would play a pivotal role in the rest of the show.

8. “Twilight of the Apprentice” (season 2, episodes 21-22)

(Disney+)

A lot happens in the two-part Star Wars Rebels season 2 finale. Darth Maul is back. Kanan goes blind. Ahsoka duels Darth Vader. Then, when she realizes that Vader is her former Master, Anakin Skywalker, she says, “I won’t leave you. Not this time.”

According to Screenrant, “The two-part finale of Star Wars Rebels season 2 is largely seen as some of the very best episodes the animated show has to offer, so much so that many are hoping to see a live-action flashback to this duel in the upcoming Ahsoka series.” I hadn’t thought of this before, but I’m 100% here for it.

9. “Legacy of Mandalore” (season 3, episode 16)

(Disney+)

In the season 3 episode “Legacy of Mandalore,” Sabine brings the Darksaber to her mother, Ursa Wren, and asks Clan Wren to join the rebellion, but Clan Wren has already been forced to align with the Empire. Ursa betrays her daughter, and Sabine must save her.

If you’ve seen the Ahsoka series premiere, this episode should be at the top of your list.

10. “Hera’s Heroes” (season 3, episode 5)

(Disney+)

When the Empire occupies Hera’s home on Ryloth, she decides to see her father and recover a family heirloom personally. While recovering the heirloom, she runs into Grand Admiral Thrawn. He uses Hera’s family heirloom to deduce her identity, showcasing his unique skill set and passion for art. “Hera’s Heroes” will teach you a lot about both Hera and Thrawn.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]