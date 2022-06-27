The 8 Most Epic Lightsaber Duels in ‘Star Wars,’ Ranked

Lightsabers are amongst the most iconic weapons in all of fiction. But what makes a standout lightsaber duel?

I personally think the best duels have a good combination of choreography, score, script, and context in the larger narrative. This list will be presented chronologically (by timeline in-universe, not by order of film/show year), but with ratings given at the end. (Also, spoilers for Star Wars Rebels and Clone Wars).

Please tell us your personal favs in the comments (most of the video games were before my time, but I’d love to hear others’ thoughts on the best duels in those)!

Darth Maul vs Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi (The Phantom Menace)

Some accuse this duel of being flashy or over-choreographed, but the music, the stunts, and the tension of the ray shields dividing the opponents led to one of the tensest duels of all of Star Wars. It’s also one that’s only gotten better with age, with Darth Maul’s death being retconned in favor of continuing his story to excellent effect. This is only the first Darth Maul duel on this list, but it is far from the last (or the best).

8/10 lightsabers

Via Lucasfilm/Disney

Darth Maul and Savage Opress vs Darth Sidious (The Clone Wars: Season 5)

This was another absolutely incredible duel, heightened by its resonance with Darth Maul’s Phantom Menace duel; only this time, it’s he who has to watch helplessly as a person he loves is killed in front of him, his brother and apprentice, Savage Opress (yes, that’s his name).

It’s also incredible in that we get to see Sidious dual-wielding lightsabers (which also explains why he had a spare lightsaber to fight Yoda with after Windu kicked his first saber out the window). You get the sense that despite the two wannabe Sith’s best attempts, Sidious is only toying with them for his own amusement.

9/10 lightsabers

Via Lucasfilm/Disney

Maul vs Ahsoka Tano (The Clone Wars: Season 7)

This was a duel (at least) five years in the making and it delivered. The two breakout characters of Star Wars: The Clone Wars dueled during what you know is the start of Revenge of the Sith. What’s even better is the understanding they have for each other, outsiders of the force, the Former Sith and the “Not a Jedi.” Even better is the idea that maybe if Maul hadn’t hinted so strongly at Anakin being a Dark Sider, Ahsoka would’ve joined him and helped him defeat Sidious, meaning somewhere in the Star Wars multiverse is the buddy cop movie of Ahsoka and Maul vs. the Galaxy.

Add in the fact that Ray Park did motion capture for this duel and it really feels like the best of both animation and live-action mediums rolled into one.

9/10 lightsabers

Via Lucasfilm/Disney

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Revenge of the Sith)

Another duel that got better with time.

This is probably the most elaborate duel in Star Wars history with VFX, costuming (they had to make a dozen versions of the tunics for all the wear and tear during the battle), choreography, and score coming together in an impressive sequence. Some people accuse this duel of being over-choreographed, but I think that’s part of the point: Anakin and Obi-Wan know each other so well that it takes Obi-Wan getting a clear advantage (the high ground) to end it.

Also, the part where Anakin manually chokes Obi-Wan with his mechanical hand while the other almost forces Obi-Wan to cut himself with his own lightsaber is among the most intimidating things Vader has done (a move he later imitated during his duel with Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger).

And people have meme’d the ending of the duel to death (for good reason), but Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen truly gave their all to this finale.

8/10 lightsabers

Via Lucasfilm/Disney

Darth Vader vs Ahsoka Tano (Rebels)

Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan dueling Darth Vader. Need I say more?

This duel is one of the few reasons I’m happy that Clone Wars originally got canceled, as it allowed Ahsoka to survive Order 66 and duel a ‘nearly in his prime’ Vader.

Of course, I originally was so angry with this duel—because it felt like it ended Ahsoka’s story when there was so much more to tell. Thankfully Filoni seemed to agree, going so far as to create a form of time travel in Star Wars to bring Ahsoka back.

The duel in its entirety is haunting, and James Earl Jones and Matt Lanter combining their voices after Ahsoka slashes Vader’s mask open is heart-wrenching. It affects Ahsoka so deeply that even as her former Master is attempting to kill her, she saves his life.

I don’t think I want this duel recreated in live-action, but I would love to see some reference to it in the Ahsoka show.

10/10 lightsabers

Via Lucasfilm/Disney

Maul vs Obi-Wan Kenobi (Rebels)

This was the rematch 17 years in the making. Obi-Wan and Maul had their clashes in the Clone Wars, but this was their final duel and definitely their best.

While some people were let down by how short it was, there was so much meaning in its simplicity. Obi-Wan switching to Ataru to bait Darth Maul into trying to kill him (the same way he killed Qui-Gon Jinn), the way that Maul’s lightsaber was once again cut in half, the lighting, the music, the way Obi-Wan and Maul talk about Luke, I could go on and on—it simply all comes together so beautifully, combining the prequels and sequels in a masterful way.

11/10 lightsabers

Via Lucasfilm/Disney

Luke Skywalker vs Darth Vader (Return of the Jedi)

The Empire Strikes back duel is amazing… but I’m a sucker for backflips and emotional duels where neither party really wants to hurt the other. It’s also one of the few OT duels made better by the Prequels (anyone notice Luke taking the high ground?) as the culmination of Anakin Skywalker’s arc; love him or hate him, Anakin knows that the best way to get a Skywalker to do what you want (like turn to the Darkside) is to threaten the ones they love and that, combined with his own self-destructive tendencies, makes him believe that the only way he can protect his son is by being killed by Luke and forcing Luke to take his place.

But Luke rejects that belief, defying both Sith and Jedi to save his father. And it works.

The duel itself might not be the most complex, but the script, score, and overall performance deliver.

9/10 lightsabers

Via Lucasfilm/Disney

Kylo Ren vs Rey (The Force Awakens)

I maintain that the moment where Rey Force-pulls the Skywalker lightsaber away from Kylo Ren to the swelling of the Force theme is one of the best moments of Star Wars, not just the sequel series. Kylo Ren may have Skywalker blood, but he had a long way to go before making himself worthy of wielding that blade. And while Rey’s lineage was not yet known, her carrying on the tradition of desert rat child turned into galactic savior makes her worthy of the blade.

It’s also fun since it’s a lightsaber duel where one of the duelists is injured and the other uneducated in the weapon, leading to interesting interactions like Rey using it more as a spear with a bunch of thrusts while Kylo attempts more psychological means of fighting, trying to play on her doubt of her power/self-worth and the idea that she needs a teacher (specifically him).

But like Luke tapping into the Force to make that impossible shot on the Death Star exhaust port, she doesn’t need outside help. She just needs to trust in herself and the Force.

(The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker have some fun lightsaber sequences, but neither are quite duels and also sometimes suffer from odd breaks in the choreography.)

8/10 lightsabers

So, what’s your favorite Star Wars lightsaber duel? What’s a duel you would love to see in either animation or live action?

