Where Does ‘Rebels’ Fall on the ‘Star Wars’ Timeline?

Star Wars Rebels is an animated series that ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2018. While it has been five years since the series concluded, the current direction of Disney+’s original Star Wars TV shows has led to a renewed interest in the animated series. That’s because several of Star Wars‘ animated characters, like Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) have been migrating over to live-action to appear in shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Soon, Tano will also be getting her own live-action series, Ahsoka, featuring a few members of the Ghost Crew from Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars Rebels follows Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), a Force-sensitive orphan who is recruited to the Ghost Crew, a group of rebels led by Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze, Jr.) who fight against the Galactic Empire on the planet Lothal and around the galaxy. Meanwhile, the results of those efforts have been seen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, which explore the aftermath of the fall of the Galactic Empire. However, Ahsoka will directly address what happened to the Ghost Crew as it will feature Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who went missing at the end of Star Wars Rebels, and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), who vowed to find him.

With the Star Wars Rebels characters making their way back into the Star Wars universe in Ahsoka, some may be curious about the timeline—how many years have passed since Rebels, and how much have these characters aged in that time?

Star Wars Rebels‘ place in the Star Wars timeline

Star Wars Rebels begins in the year 5 BBY and ends in 0 BBY. For those unfamiliar with Star Wars years, BBY stands for Before the Battle of Yavin, while ABY stands for After the Battle of Yavin. The Battle of Yavin marked the turning point in the battle between the Rebels and the Galactic Empire, leading to the decline and eventual dissolution of the Empire in 5 ABY. In comparison to the wider Star Wars universe, Star Wars Rebels take place in the same timeline as Andor, directly before the events of Rogue One, and 14 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian takes place in the year 9 ABY, just four years after the establishment of the New Republic. It is believed that Ahsoka will also take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian. Hence, nearly 10 years will have passed between the events of Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka. While Ezra and Wren were teenagers in Star Wars Rebels, Ezra will be about 28 and Wren will be about 30 in The Mandalorian timeline. Ahsoka will likely be the first time viewers will see these characters as adults living in a post-Empire world.

