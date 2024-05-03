The 10 Most Fabulous Frocks of ‘Bridgerton’

Bridgerton is returning soon and I, like all fans, cannot wait to return to the ton to revel in the scandal, romance, and drama!

Recommended Videos

There are many reasons why the show has been such a tremendous hit but a big one has to be the overall aesthetic of the show: It’s opulent, camp, and downright gorgeous. Let’s take some time then to focus on some of the best gowns from the series so far.

Costume design is a vital part of any production, signaling to the audience important facts such as the period in which the story takes place, the personality of the character wearing the costume, what situation that character is in, and, for those paying enough attention, a character’s mental state can also be conveyed through their attire. (And also they’re just so pretty!) This may be why for season one alone, the show’s costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, reportedly spent $80,000 “here and there” on materials and had 1,800 dresses in a factory!

Bridgerton is a series that places a very high value on its aesthetic. It sets the show in a somewhat fantastical Regency period where traditional Regency attire clashes with more modern design and flourishes. The series’ costume designers work hard to craft exquisite costumes that are not only breathtaking to look at but also work to aid the storytelling. We’ve seen this in recent marketing for season three, where Penelope Featherington is having an absolute moment in her glow-up looks.

With all that in mind, let’s peruse our favorite dresses from the series so far—and yes, we are including Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

10. Marina’s Pink and Red Dress

(Netflix)

While many may point to Marina’s striking yellow dress moment in the first season, I believe this dress is also worthy of note. The beautiful dusty pink stain number features a swirling flower pattern with burnt orange and red embroidered flowers and a matching sash that accentuates the empire waistline. Marina looks stunning in this dress and she uses it to secure the hand of Colin Bridgerton in episode five of the first season, though we know that that doesn’t quite go to plan. The look is accessorized with white satin gloves, a pearl necklace, and matching flower hair piece, tucked into her curls piled gloriously high on her head.

9. Lady Trowbridge’s Cream and Black Dress

(Netflix)

Though she may have a much smaller role in the show, Lady Trowbridge does make an impression for having slightly more scandalous tastes. The black and white ball she throws in season one, episode four sets the scene for one of the first truly steamy scenes of the season. Lady Trowbridge’s dress and headpiece at this event are simply iconic, channeling classic Schiaparelli ballgowns from the 50s. Her headpiece is made up of black and white fanning feathers and she dons long black gloves to add a little sultry to the overall look.

8. Elouise’s Debutant Dress

(Netflix)

While Elouise may not possess the same grace and elegance as her older sister, she certainly looks the part. Eloise takes the place of Daphne in season two, episode one, now entering the debutant season in her own stunning gown. It is very similar to her older sisters, though rather than white it is more cream-coloured (which could be down to lighting). What makes this dress so endearing is the wearer’s absolute disdain at wearing it, with Elouise looking incredibly uncomfortable.

7. The Featherington’s Gilded Ballgowns

(Netflix)

In opposition to the Bridgertons’ more muted and soft color palette, we have the Featherington’s bold, brash cacophony of lemon yellows, tangerine orange, and fuchsia. In season two, episode one though, they perhaps give us one of their best collective looks in this gilded ensemble with their dresses in shades of yellow, rose gold, copper, and gold. Though still a tad gaudy individually (they are the Featheringtons after all) and with Penelope still in yellow, their overall look is classic and at least less of an eyesore than their usual peacocking.

6. The Sharma Sisters’ Purple Dresses

(Netflix)

Both individually and together, the Sharmas are striking. Their costuming is the perfect example of storytelling through design, with the younger and more romantic Edwina opting for softer colors and more flowy fabrics while the older Kate wears darker, richer colors in stiffer fabrics, which give her a sense of rigidity.

This is so well encapsulated in this purple look, with Edwina in a soft lavender dress and Kate in much darker purple, in a heavy velvet fabric that looks like it would be far too hot for the summer weather they are in. Together, the two complement each other well while still showing their individual traits.

5. Lady Danbury’s Diamond Ballgown

(Netflix)

Lady Danbury is a woman unto herself: strong, confident, and bold, which is reflected in her outfits as she wears dark, rich colors and often sports more masculine headwear such as stylized top hats. For a ball in season one, however, she opts instead for a bright white ballgown, bedazzled with diamonds and with a structured ornamental lace ruff that shows off her fabulous neckline, adorned with diamonds. Her hair is up and she also sporting a rather fabulous diamond tiara. It’s quite a departure from what we usually see her in, and a welcome one at that.

4. Kate’s Hunting Attire

(Netflix)

Kate’s speech about women hunting made us a huge fan of her character (as if we weren’t already), but what tipped it over the edge for us was her phenomenal hunting attire. Keeping on trend with her love of teal she opts for a dark teal ensemble, complete with a jauntily placed top hat. In this outfit, she shows Anthony exactly what she is capable of, wielding the rifle like a pro and setting off on her own path rather than following the crowd. A classic Kate move.

3. Daphne’s Debutant Dress

(Netflix)

Our very first look at Daphne Bridgerton is of her getting ready to head to the Palace to debut in front of the Queen. In just one glance the audience knows that we are looking at the heroine of the first season as she is dressed all in white (as is custom for debutantes) and looking absolutely stunning. The white dress contains beautiful, yet simple, gold and diamond detailing and includes a cape that flows behind her as she walks, acting like a train. The look is finished off with a diamond necklace and gold tiara. In the next scene, feathers are also added for extra va va voom.

2. Daphne’s Glitter and Feather Dress

(Netflix)

There’s nothing like a revenge dress and this is certainly that. Having had a little falling out with Simon, Daphne sets her eyes on a prince and arrives at a ball in a stunning white gown that features a tulle glitter bodice and overskirt, her hair delicately curled with small white feathers placed in a tiara formation and a white fan which she wields flirtatiously. It’s a deliberate showstopper, with Daphne placed atop the stairs upon entering the room with all eyes on her as she slowly makes her way down to the prince awaiting her at the bottom.

1. Queen Charlotte’s Wedding Dress

(Netflix)

One of my favorite looks from the Bridgerton series comes from its spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. This is the moment that Charlotte accepts her fate to become the Queen of England. She eschews the dress put aside for her by the Queen Mother in favor of her own choice, proving her self-determined attitude and desire to do things her own way. It’s a stunning look, a silver dress with a corseted top and full skirt with delicate blue embroidery and a long cape trailing behind her. Perhaps the pièce de résistance though is her magnificently full hair, which serves to frame her face and features a striking pronged tiara with delicate metal flowers and beads making her look every inch the queen she is about to become.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more