‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Showrunner Teases How a Fan-Favorite ‘Sandman’ Character Could Join the Show

Dead Boy Detectives came out barely a week ago, but the show has already earned a devoted following among fans of Neil Gaiman, The Sandman, and supernatural mystery romances. Season 1 has some fantastic cameos, and showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz are already thinking about who to invite for season 2.

Dead Boy Detectives tells the story of Edwin Paine (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two murdered boarding school teens who become best friends in death. Together, the two form a detective agency devoted to solving mysteries among the dead. In season 1, Edwin and Charles team up with psychic medium Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson) and gentle optimist Niko Sasaki (Yuyu Kitamura) as they battle witches, paranormal bureaucracies, and trash-talking dandelion sprites.

Dead Boy Detectives also ties into the Sandman universe. The first episode features a cameo by Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), when she comes to collect a soul that Edwin and Charles have freed. A later episode features another, more sinister member of the Endless.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yockey talked about possible plans for season 2, and mentioned that Edwin’s connection with Hell could lead to a very interesting cameo.

“Both [I and Beth Schwartz] would love to get to hang out with Gwendoline Christie and have Lucifer in the show,” Yockey said, “but we would only do that if Lucifer was interested in a specific case that the boys were investigating. Our show is much smaller in scope than The Sandman, and having those giant characters can easily drown our show … So it would just have to be well-positioned cameos, but obviously, we’re excited about the opportunities.”

Lucifer in Dead Boy Detectives! Given Edwin’s bitterness over his time in Hell, having Hell’s reigning monarch as a client could lead to a very interesting confrontation. Christie made her debut as Lucifer in The Sandman season 1, in which she challenges Morpheus to the Oldest Game.

Lucifer isn’t the only cameo that the showrunners would like to see in season 2. Yockey also recently said he’d like to feature Desire (Mason Alexander Park) in season 2, and Park expressed excitement at the idea.

So will fans get a season 2? We’ll have to wait and see, but Gaiman himself has said in the past that the best way to get another season greenlit is to watch the season currently streaming. DBD fans, you have your assignment.

