Our Favorite Temperamental ‘Star Wars’ Droid Is Back in ‘Ahsoka’

The Ahsoka show is introducing many Star Wars fans to the cast of Rebels for the first time. One member of the team to keep an eye out for is C1-10P, a.k.a. Chopper.

Chopper is the droid of the Rebels cast and is a C1 series Astromech. While he does continue the tradition of “droid with attitude,” Chopper is unique for his role in the Ghost crew. Though he technically belongs to Captain Hera Syndulla, Hera considers him to be a member of the crew with his own autonomy and treats him with the respect of a living creature. Hera first found him during the Republic’s liberation of Ryloth during the Clone Wars, after his Y-wing ship was shot down and his pilot was killed. Chopper and Hera have looked after each other ever since.

Chopper is also well-known for his violent behavior, being the member of the Ghost crew with (arguably) the highest body count. He is often callous towards the other members of his crew, wishing or enacting harm on them when they annoy him. However, he does have a softer side and will always help when a crewmate is in real danger.

In addition to his unique personality, Chopper has the distinction of being voiced by Rebels writer and director (and longtime Lucasfilm story mastermind) Dave Filoni, a secret that wasn’t revealed until the series finale. While his lines are not subtitled, viewers who listen closely can sometimes work out what Chopper is saying.

Unlike most characters from Rebels, the Ahsoka show is not Chopper’s live-action debut. Chopper has previously cameoed in Rogue One and The Bad Batch, and had a physical model built for his weekly appearances on the web show Rebels Recon. This physical model was made by Michael McMaster, a Lucasfilm prop builder and member of the R2 Builders club, a fan organization dedicated to real-life builds of Star Wars droids. It is unknown if McMaster helped work on the Chopper we see in Ahsoka, but we look forward to seeing more of our favorite homicidal astromech in action.

