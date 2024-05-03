Sylvester Stallone in 'Tulsa King'
Category:
TV

When Is ‘Tulsa King’ Coming Back to Us for Season 2?

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 3, 2024 05:19 pm

Sylvester Stallone joined the Taylor Sheridan universe in Tulsa King on Paramount+. With season 1 wrapping up early in 2023, fans are wondering when season 2 will head our way.

Recommended Videos

As the network describes Tulsa King: “The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Like Mayor of Kingstown, this is one of Sheridan’s Paramount+ shows that is not part of his Yellowstone universe.

The journey to a second season has not been an easy one though. While the show finished airing last year, it has been filming season 2 and ended up in a controversy with star Sylvester Stallone. Stallone allegedly disparaged background actors and the casting company, Locke Casting, quit as a result. Still, the series is pushing on.

What we know now is who has been added to the cast. That is it. Frank Grillo is joining the series as Bill Bevilaqua and Neal McDonough, who has worked with Sheridan before, is joining the cast as Cal Thresher. With the new casting announcements and the show still filming, it means that we have a wait until Tulsa King season 2.

As of this moment, the show is probably going to come out at some point between March and April of 2025. At least we can rewatch (or watch for the first time) season one in the meantime.

(featured image: MTV Entertainment Studios)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What’s the Deal With ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2?
Scott Summers and the X-Men in X-Men '97 trailer
Category: TV
TV
What’s the Deal With ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2?
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 3, 2024
Read Article I Have Questions About the Big Bird Dress in ‘Hacks’
Deborah Vance shows off a yellow ball gown with black ruffles on it.
Category: TV
TV
I Have Questions About the Big Bird Dress in ‘Hacks’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 3, 2024
Read Article The 10 Most Fabulous Frocks of ‘Bridgerton’
The Bridgerton family in Bridgerton season 2, including Anthony Bridgerton, Francesca Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton, Benedict Bridgerton, Violet Bridgerton, Hyacinth Briderton, and Gregory Bridgerton, all leaning in to listen at a door.
Category: TV
TV
The 10 Most Fabulous Frocks of ‘Bridgerton’
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 3, 2024
Read Article If You Hoped ‘Party Down’ Would Lead To More Revivals of Adam Scott Sitcoms, He’s Got Some Sad (but Reasonable) Words for You
Adam Scott Ben Wyatt Parks and Recreation
Category: TV
TV
If You Hoped ‘Party Down’ Would Lead To More Revivals of Adam Scott Sitcoms, He’s Got Some Sad (but Reasonable) Words for You
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 3, 2024
Read Article The Sad Theory Behind Martha’s ‘Sent From My iPhone’ Messages in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
The Sad Theory Behind Martha’s ‘Sent From My iPhone’ Messages in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What’s the Deal With ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2?
Scott Summers and the X-Men in X-Men '97 trailer
Category: TV
TV
What’s the Deal With ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2?
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 3, 2024
Read Article I Have Questions About the Big Bird Dress in ‘Hacks’
Deborah Vance shows off a yellow ball gown with black ruffles on it.
Category: TV
TV
I Have Questions About the Big Bird Dress in ‘Hacks’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 3, 2024
Read Article The 10 Most Fabulous Frocks of ‘Bridgerton’
The Bridgerton family in Bridgerton season 2, including Anthony Bridgerton, Francesca Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton, Benedict Bridgerton, Violet Bridgerton, Hyacinth Briderton, and Gregory Bridgerton, all leaning in to listen at a door.
Category: TV
TV
The 10 Most Fabulous Frocks of ‘Bridgerton’
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 3, 2024
Read Article If You Hoped ‘Party Down’ Would Lead To More Revivals of Adam Scott Sitcoms, He’s Got Some Sad (but Reasonable) Words for You
Adam Scott Ben Wyatt Parks and Recreation
Category: TV
TV
If You Hoped ‘Party Down’ Would Lead To More Revivals of Adam Scott Sitcoms, He’s Got Some Sad (but Reasonable) Words for You
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 3, 2024
Read Article The Sad Theory Behind Martha’s ‘Sent From My iPhone’ Messages in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
The Sad Theory Behind Martha’s ‘Sent From My iPhone’ Messages in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 3, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.