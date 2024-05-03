When Is ‘Tulsa King’ Coming Back to Us for Season 2?

Sylvester Stallone joined the Taylor Sheridan universe in Tulsa King on Paramount+. With season 1 wrapping up early in 2023, fans are wondering when season 2 will head our way.

Recommended Videos

As the network describes Tulsa King: “The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Like Mayor of Kingstown, this is one of Sheridan’s Paramount+ shows that is not part of his Yellowstone universe.

The journey to a second season has not been an easy one though. While the show finished airing last year, it has been filming season 2 and ended up in a controversy with star Sylvester Stallone. Stallone allegedly disparaged background actors and the casting company, Locke Casting, quit as a result. Still, the series is pushing on.

What we know now is who has been added to the cast. That is it. Frank Grillo is joining the series as Bill Bevilaqua and Neal McDonough, who has worked with Sheridan before, is joining the cast as Cal Thresher. With the new casting announcements and the show still filming, it means that we have a wait until Tulsa King season 2.

As of this moment, the show is probably going to come out at some point between March and April of 2025. At least we can rewatch (or watch for the first time) season one in the meantime.

(featured image: MTV Entertainment Studios)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more