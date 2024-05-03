Scott Summers and the X-Men in X-Men '97 trailer
Category:
TV

What’s the Deal With ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2?

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 3, 2024 05:28 pm

X-Men ’97 is careening towards what looks like it will be an explosive season finale. But are we getting more of our beloved mutants after season 1 ends? Is there an X-Men ’97 season 2?

Recommended Videos

We’ve got good news! There is indeed a second season in the works—and even more X-Men stories after that. Here’s what we know!

X-Men ’97 accomplishes two things at once. It’s a continuation of the cliffhanger that ended the original X-Men animated series in 1997. It’s also a revival of everything that made that series great, from the epic scope of its storytelling to the 90s animation style. They even kept the original theme song. The new series is full of fun Marvel cameos, and it ties into Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. In short, it’s a lovingly made hit.

Here’s what we know about season 2!

X-Men ’97 season 2 is a go

First, the obvious: yes, there is a planned season 2 of X-Men ’97. Not only that, but season 3 has also reportedly been greenlit.

Both season 1 and season 2 of X-Men ’97 were written by former showrunner Beau DeMayo. However, DeMayo abruptly departed the show shortly before it premiered, and neither his team nor Marvel have commented on the particulars of his departure.

That doesn’t mean DeMayo’s work was abandoned, though. There’s been no word that Marvel abandoned the scripts that DeMayo wrote for season 2. At Comic-Con 2023, DeMayo announced that he was already writing the season 2 finale.

More recently, Marvel animation head Brad Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly that work on season 2 is progressing, with the animatics currently in progress.

When will X-Men ’97 season 2 come out?

At this point, there’s no release window set for X-Men ’97 season 2. Rest assured, though, that the season is on its way.

In the meantime, brace yourself for whatever happens as season 1 concludes!

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Is ‘Tulsa King’ Coming Back to Us for Season 2?
Sylvester Stallone in 'Tulsa King'
Category: TV
TV
When Is ‘Tulsa King’ Coming Back to Us for Season 2?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 3, 2024
Read Article I Have Questions About the Big Bird Dress in ‘Hacks’
Deborah Vance shows off a yellow ball gown with black ruffles on it.
Category: TV
TV
I Have Questions About the Big Bird Dress in ‘Hacks’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 3, 2024
Read Article The 10 Most Fabulous Frocks of ‘Bridgerton’
The Bridgerton family in Bridgerton season 2, including Anthony Bridgerton, Francesca Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton, Benedict Bridgerton, Violet Bridgerton, Hyacinth Briderton, and Gregory Bridgerton, all leaning in to listen at a door.
Category: TV
TV
The 10 Most Fabulous Frocks of ‘Bridgerton’
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 3, 2024
Read Article If You Hoped ‘Party Down’ Would Lead To More Revivals of Adam Scott Sitcoms, He’s Got Some Sad (but Reasonable) Words for You
Adam Scott Ben Wyatt Parks and Recreation
Category: TV
TV
If You Hoped ‘Party Down’ Would Lead To More Revivals of Adam Scott Sitcoms, He’s Got Some Sad (but Reasonable) Words for You
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 3, 2024
Read Article The Sad Theory Behind Martha’s ‘Sent From My iPhone’ Messages in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
The Sad Theory Behind Martha’s ‘Sent From My iPhone’ Messages in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Is ‘Tulsa King’ Coming Back to Us for Season 2?
Sylvester Stallone in 'Tulsa King'
Category: TV
TV
When Is ‘Tulsa King’ Coming Back to Us for Season 2?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 3, 2024
Read Article I Have Questions About the Big Bird Dress in ‘Hacks’
Deborah Vance shows off a yellow ball gown with black ruffles on it.
Category: TV
TV
I Have Questions About the Big Bird Dress in ‘Hacks’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 3, 2024
Read Article The 10 Most Fabulous Frocks of ‘Bridgerton’
The Bridgerton family in Bridgerton season 2, including Anthony Bridgerton, Francesca Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton, Benedict Bridgerton, Violet Bridgerton, Hyacinth Briderton, and Gregory Bridgerton, all leaning in to listen at a door.
Category: TV
TV
The 10 Most Fabulous Frocks of ‘Bridgerton’
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 3, 2024
Read Article If You Hoped ‘Party Down’ Would Lead To More Revivals of Adam Scott Sitcoms, He’s Got Some Sad (but Reasonable) Words for You
Adam Scott Ben Wyatt Parks and Recreation
Category: TV
TV
If You Hoped ‘Party Down’ Would Lead To More Revivals of Adam Scott Sitcoms, He’s Got Some Sad (but Reasonable) Words for You
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 3, 2024
Read Article The Sad Theory Behind Martha’s ‘Sent From My iPhone’ Messages in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
The Sad Theory Behind Martha’s ‘Sent From My iPhone’ Messages in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 3, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>