What’s the Deal With ‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2?

X-Men ’97 is careening towards what looks like it will be an explosive season finale. But are we getting more of our beloved mutants after season 1 ends? Is there an X-Men ’97 season 2?

We’ve got good news! There is indeed a second season in the works—and even more X-Men stories after that. Here’s what we know!

X-Men ’97 accomplishes two things at once. It’s a continuation of the cliffhanger that ended the original X-Men animated series in 1997. It’s also a revival of everything that made that series great, from the epic scope of its storytelling to the 90s animation style. They even kept the original theme song. The new series is full of fun Marvel cameos, and it ties into Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. In short, it’s a lovingly made hit.

Here’s what we know about season 2!

X-Men ’97 season 2 is a go

First, the obvious: yes, there is a planned season 2 of X-Men ’97. Not only that, but season 3 has also reportedly been greenlit.

Both season 1 and season 2 of X-Men ’97 were written by former showrunner Beau DeMayo. However, DeMayo abruptly departed the show shortly before it premiered, and neither his team nor Marvel have commented on the particulars of his departure.

That doesn’t mean DeMayo’s work was abandoned, though. There’s been no word that Marvel abandoned the scripts that DeMayo wrote for season 2. At Comic-Con 2023, DeMayo announced that he was already writing the season 2 finale.

More recently, Marvel animation head Brad Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly that work on season 2 is progressing, with the animatics currently in progress.

When will X-Men ’97 season 2 come out?

At this point, there’s no release window set for X-Men ’97 season 2. Rest assured, though, that the season is on its way.

In the meantime, brace yourself for whatever happens as season 1 concludes!

