Is Ewan McGregor Hinting More for His ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’?

Growing up a kid of the prequels, it’s been a GREAT time to be a fan. We’ve started to see the return of actors we love and know like Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, and even Ahmed Best all coming back to the world of Star Wars. And while we aren’t sure if McGregor will come back as Obi-Wan Kenobi since the wrapping of his Disney+ series, we can hope. And at Star Wars Celebration, McGregor gave fans some information to keep us all going.

During the panel for Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor was joined on stage by director Deborah Chow, Hayden Christensen, Vivien Lyra Blair, and Indira Varma. They had a lovely conversation about the series, shared their favorite moments, and then McGregor gave audiences a bit of hope that, in this case, could be dangerous. He hinted that might not be finished playing Old Ben Kenobi.

He talked a lot about how much he loved being a part of the series and returning to the role. Got emotional while talking about Christensen, and then said the words we’ve all been waiting to hear. Meaning he asked whether or not we’d want to see more of the series. Met with thunderous applause, McGregor and company then left it at that. No idea that we’ve been teased or whether or not we’ll actually see the return of McGregor again.

But it was effective because we, as fans, got to see someone we love hinting that he might not be done with a franchise.

I would like to see it

McGregor and Christensen both shared their love for fans of the prequels throughout the weekend. It’s been something they’ve been more open about since they returned to the franchise back with the premiere of the series. And it does feel like a long time coming. For so many of us, we hated how people reacted to McGregor and Christensen’s work in the prequels because we genuinely liked them. And as we’ve gotten older, they’ve both seen the generation who grew up with their movies come to love them proudly and loudly.

So, it has ushered in a new appreciation for both of the actors. You could tell in the emotion that McGregor had that coming back and seeing fan reaction meant a lot to him. So he wasn’t outright saying no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi. And he did ask the audience whether or not that was something we’d like to see more of. (Which we responded to by screaming as loud as possible.)

Hopefully, we get to have more of the series and for now, it seemed that McGregor was teasing something we don’t know but we just don’t know anything for sure. And maybe sometime soon we’ll get a definitive idea of when we’ll see Obi-Wan Kenobi again.

