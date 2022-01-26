Was That BD-1 in The Book of Boba Fett?

Fans of Star Wars have a wide universe of characters to fall in love with. From the former Expanded Universe to new comics and books, to the animated world and video games, there are plenty of fan-favorite characters who haven’t yet made their live-action debut. One of those is the droid BD-1, and the most recent episode of Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett has fans talking about the character’s return!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order brought us the cute little droid’s first appearance, and this week’s episode gave us some BD droid action courtesy of Peli Motto!

Who is BD-1?

If there’s one thing we love in Star Wars, it is our droids. From R2-D2 to C-3PO in the original trilogy to characters like D-O in The Rise of Skywalker and more, we just love the little robots who help the world of Star Wars work. So with that comes characters like BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The popular video game gave fans a look into the world of the Jedi after almost being eradicated in Revenge of the Sith, and it let fans master the techniques of the lightsaber or use the Force to their advantage.

But one character that we all clung to was BD-1. The small droid took our hearts, and now fans want to see him make his way into the live-action world. “Hope will always survive in those who continue to fight. Like you, BD-1. I believe you will find someone just as brave and persistent as you have been,” Eno Cordova says to BD-1 in the game, and it is a testament to the droid, as well as how inspiring Fallen Order can be.

Was that BD-1 in Mos Eisley?

In episode five of The Book of Boba Fett, titled “The Return of the Mandalorian,” we head to Mos Eisley with Din Djarin. As he’s landing, we check in with Peli Motto and her collection of droids after they’re attacked by a dog-like animal that lives on Tatooine.

We know that Peli Motto has a BD droid, but sadly, it’s unclear whether it’s BD-1 or just a nod to the existence of the same type of droid. She asks “BD” how he’s doing after he’s attacked by an animal and Din Djarin has to save them. If it were, in fact, BD-1, it would be nice to know that they’re also pulling characters from the video game world into live action like they’ve been doing with the animated series and books. BD-1’s possible inclusion is fun because of how beloved he is, but it also brings in a new world of droids for fans to love.

Hopefully that isn’t the last we see of this BD droid, especially since Din was still working with Peli Motto at the end of “The Return of the Mandalorian” so maybe we’ll have more answers in the next two episodes.

(images: Respawn)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]