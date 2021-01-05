The world of the Jedi, in the current canon, is still somewhat unknown to fans of the Star Wars franchise. We know bits and pieces of the times prior to Anakin Skywalker turning to the Dark Side, and we know of the rise of the Empire and beyond, but now, fans of the series can explore the world of the High Republic with a new book series about the times when the Jedi were at the top of their game.

Looking at all different aspects of the Jedi, Star Wars: The High Republic seems to focus on core characters that range in status, species, skills, and more. The multimedia initiative spanning books and comics just launched, and honestly, it looks epic.

Entries in Star Wars: The High Republic take place long before the Skywalker saga, giving us a look into the world of the Jedi prior to Emperor Palpatine bringing rise to the Empire.

The books have started to release now, and for the first time since reading about Mara Jade in the now “not canon” extended universe, I want to dive back into the book world of Star Wars. (Actually, that’s a lie. I definitely love Bloodline and Life Debt, but I’m trying to show how excited I am about The High Republic.)

Bringing in different creators and exploring this new world, it gives us even more stories to eventually explore in the live-action form, but still, having this book series is a wonderful way of exploring more of the franchise we know and love. There have been novelization components to the franchise for years (and not without its own controversy), and now getting a bigger focus on them with this new series is exciting.

Are you excited about Star Wars: The High Republic? Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments below!

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com