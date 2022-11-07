Production has begun on the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte, and while it is the Star Wars show that we know the least about, the cast continues to grow and is absolutely amazing! Taking place prior to the prequels, The Acolyte brings us into an era of Star Wars we rarely explore, meaning that we’re going to have quite a journey with the Leslye Headland (who serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer) series.

As production begins though, we’re learning more of the cast and who to expect in the series, and it is fun to explore Star Wars in this way. For the most part, this is a completely new world for us to dive into, and getting to learn about the story and who we’re going to meet this way—versus the rest of the Star Wars era on Disney+, where we know most of those characters already—is honestly part of the draw to the series.

The Star Wars: The Acolyte cast, though

When we talk about casts in Star Wars properties, they’re usually some of the biggest names in Hollywood either before or after their appearance in the galaxy far, far away. And The Acolyte is no different. Each new casting announcement brings talent and brilliance to the show, and I can’t wait!

The press release announced the cast additions as follows: “Today, Disney+ announced the cast for ‘The Acolyte,’ an upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. Joining the previously announced Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”) are Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Manny Jacinto (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Rebecca Henderson (“Inventing Anna”), Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917”) and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”).”

What is the plot of Star Wars: The Acolyte?

As I said up above, we don’t know that much other than this is during the High Republic era of the Jedi, so the plot is very much up in the air, unlike something like Andor that has very clear connections to stories we already know that dictate how it turns out, to an extent. In fact, The Acolyte‘s setting is at the end of the time when the Jedi were at their greatest, and that’s, to me, the coolest part about the lead up to this series. It isn’t something we know a little about; it is all new.

We did get a bit of an insight into the show with the press release, describing the series as follows: “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

When will Star Wars: The Acolyte release?

Right now, we don’t know when the series is set to premiere, and with production just getting underway, it’s probably going to be a little while before we get to see it. Hopefully we’ll get to watch The Acolyte at some point in 2023, but until we know more, we can just think about how absolutely brilliant this cast is to keep us going!

