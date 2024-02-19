Jinwoo’s Attracting a Lot of Attention in ‘Solo Leveling’ Episode 8

Solo Leveling’s eighth episode is around the corner and Jinwoo might be hunted from beyond the dungeons. He’s gotten so strong that it’s becoming difficult to hide. Even the Korean Hunters Association is investigating Jinwoo and his mysterious survival in the last C-Rank Dungeon he went into.

As expected, the deaths of the Hunters he went into the C-Rank Dungeon with were not inconsequential. Hwang Dong-suk, the last Hunter Jinwoo killed, is the brother of a high-ranking and bloodthirsty Hunter. Jinwoo and Jinho are going to be in danger, but we’ll just have to see how Jinwoo deals with all this in episode eight.

Jinwoo might possibly accept Jinho’s offer to join his guild to hide his constant leveling up, or a circumstance might force their paths to cross once more. We’ll have to wait a bit to find out, as the eighth episode of Solo Leveling, titled “This is Frustrating,” won’t air on Crunchyroll until Saturday, March 2, 2024 (12 AM Sunday in Japan).

At least episode seven gave Jinwoo another power-up. He’s not yet at the S-Rank level, but he was able to defeat Cerberus on his own by struggling a whole lot. The high-level dungeon Jinwoo entered has the elixir of life, which he’s determined to get one day for his sick mother. For now, he’ll have to settle for killing Cerberus, because whatever lies beyond the gates will be far too powerful for him to handle.

Hwang Dong-soo might also find Jinwoo when episode eight rolls around. It was implied that he has plans to kill Eunho and Jinwoo, but it’s not clear if he plans to do it overseas or abroad. We’re not sure where Dong-soo is for now, but Eunho and Jinwoo might be found by the Korean Hunters Association first for further interrogation.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

