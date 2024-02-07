Episode 5 of Solo Leveling ended too early for my liking. I was ready to see Jinwoo take on the C-Rank boss on his own, but we wouldn’t be as excited for the next episode if that happened. But there’s no doubt that Sung Jinwoo has leveled up, so here’s when you’ll be able to watch episode 6!

Fans couldn’t stop fawning over Jinwoo’s new haircut, and many are still talking about his shirtless workout at the start of Episode 5. It’s not necessary for the plot, and half of us may have fainted from that, but it’s a welcome scene that makes us look forward to seeing Jinwoo sooner rather than later.

The next episode, episode 6, will come without hitches or delays on February 11, 2024, exclusively on Crunchyroll. This is the first time Jinwoo has entered a C-Rank Dungeon. But during their raid of the C-Rank Dungeon, Jinwoo and a D-Rank Hunter, Jinho, were betrayed by their group.

To make matters worse, Jinwoo and Jinho were left to fend for themselves inside the C-Rank boss room. The group intends to take all the mana crystals for themselves, but not before killing off Jinwoo and Jinho so that they can take all the profits with no cuts. It would be exciting for Jinwoo to come out on top of all this and prove that he’s no longer “the world’s weakest hunter.”

But Jinho might prove to be an obstacle, since it’s his first time in a dungeon against a C-Rank boss. We might see amazing teamwork and synergy from Jinwoo and Jinho, but things might become a little more complicated given Jinho’s lack of experience. Either way, his bubbly personality and kindness towards Jinwoo don’t go unnoticed, and we wouldn’t want him gone too soon. Jinwoo has faced death once, and this C-Rank boss isn’t the scariest monster out there.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures/Crunchyroll)

