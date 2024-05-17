The Anticipated Showdown ‘Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura’ Is Almost Here

The ultimate battle of martial arts is here! Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura is the anime that will determine the true champion inside the ring.

This crossover is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the year, and fans are already itching to witness how one of the best battles in anime will end. Well, fans will no longer be limited to anticipation since the release date for the upcoming anime has been confirmed!

Crossovers rarely happen in the world of anime, but when they do, fans are thrilled. If you love action and adrenaline-pumping fights, then this upcoming anime is perfect for you. Baki is the main protagonist of the combat sports anime punctuated with gore. In the world of intense and brutal underground tournaments, Baki strives to defeat his father, who claims to be the strongest man in the world.

On the other hand, Kengan Ashura is an anime centered on the brutality that occurs among businessmen who hire gladiators to settle their differences and come up with solutions. One of the hired fighters is Ouma Tokita, also known as “The Ashura.” Like Baki, Ouma Tokita aims to prove that he is the strongest. With two aggressively powerful fighters aiming to be on top, the one who’ll end up victorious is a mystery fans would love to uncover.

The Netflix original anime film Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura is coming to your screen on June 6, 2o24. The anime collab was announced during Netflix’s AnimeJapan 2024 stage event. The original voice actors of Baki Hanma (Nobunaga Shimazaki) and Tokita Ohma (Tatsuhisa Suzuki) were also confirmed to be reprising their respective roles.

Additionally, to maintain fans’ anticipation, a promo photo and official trailer have been released, giving a glimpse of the electrifying fights that await us all.

However, Ashura and Baki are not the only characters who will face each other inside the ring. The crossover anime film will also feature characters from each respective series. The official trailer for Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura revealed other battles featured in the anime: Saw Paing Yoroizuka vs. Kaoru Hanayama and Raian Kure vs. Jack Hammer. As the trailer shows, all characters are determined to win their fights and be hailed as the strongest. But only one will prevail, so which side will you choose?

The anime is directed by Toshiki Hirano, from a script by Atsuo Ishino. The anticipated battle of the brawns is produced by TMS Entertainment.

