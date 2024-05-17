Giyu Tomioka in 'Demon Slayer'
Giyu Tomioka Takes the Spotlight in ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Episode 2!

We need an explanation for Giyu Tomioka's behavior!
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
Published: May 17, 2024

The first episode of Demon Slayer season 4 was perfect from start to finish. Seeing Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Nezuko (who can now adorably play with others in broad daylight), and the Hashiras once again awakened the Demon Slayer fandom from their deep slumber.

What keeps us thrilled is knowing that the next episode is just around the corner. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has established its reputation as one of the biggest anime in the industry. Now, the anime is back with season 4, and based on the first episode, consistency is key.

The anime has surpassed many of its predecessors and successors in maintaining its intriguing plot, fast-paced storytelling, thrilling action scenes, characters with engaging personalities, and exemplary visuals. But when talking about Demon Slayer, the high-level, consistent animation is not to be forgotten.

The first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training Arc aired on May 12, and it picks up right where season 3, the Swordsmith Village Arc, left off, with Tanjiro recovering at the Butterfly Mansion.

Meanwhile, Inosuke and Zenitsu return from their respective missions, reuniting them all. However, one of the main highlights of the episode is seeing Nezuko freely enjoying herself under the sun. It’s like seeing one of my dreams realized (a bit exaggerated, but true). But this season is called Hashira Training Arc for a reason.

Nezuko is the only demon who can walk in the sun, which only increases Muzan’s villainous drive to track her. To protect Nezuko and hinder Muzan from becoming more undefeatable, all demon slayers must undergo training led by the Hashiras. Each Hashira has their own extensive training focusing on their biggest strengths and assets, which they must teach or pass on to the demon slayers.

With only seven Hashiras left to fight along with the other demon slayers, including Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, winning the war is unlikely—hence the rigorous Hashira Training Arc. However, one Hashira refuses to participate. Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, seems not to have the same enthusiasm for teaching and training the demon slayers. Why? Well, the question will hopefully be answered in episode 2.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 will air on May 19, 2024, at 1:45PM EST/10:45AM PT on Crunchyroll. The upcoming episode is titled “Pain of the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka.”

The next episode will most likely cover the ongoing Hashira Training Arc, with Tanjiro and the rest of the demon slayers participating. Episode 2’s title obviously focuses on Giyu Tomioka; thus, expect the fan-favorite and most prominent Hashira to take the spotlight.

And, of course, who wouldn’t want to find out why Giyu acted the way that he did in episode 1? Because I most definitely want to!

