How to Slay Your Way Through All the ‘Solo Leveling’ Arcs in Order

By Feb 1st, 2024, 5:41 pm
Key visual for the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling

Everyone loves getting better at stuff! That’s the whole plot of Solo Leveling! Some D-lister wants to become an S-Rank Hunter, and earn glory slaying ferocious monsters in this magical world!

The pursuit of mastery is one of the most rewarding pleasures in the world! And when you master one thing, there are thousands of other skills you can devote hours of your time to! You could learn from esteemed directors how better to criticize stuff! You could improve your lawsuit skills by following reality TV drama! Or you could devote your time to mastering the simple things! Like identifying the birds in your backyard. Or tasting the difference between parsley, thyme, and all those other random spices in your kitchen. You could practice digging moats in your front yard! Or perhaps, you could master the art of consuming a series in its entirety! I’m sure you’re pretty good at it already, you little binge watcher you! But did you ever think that you could get BETTER?

I believe that you can.

And what better series to practice with than a series about a dude who just wants to get better at stuff? So why not slay your way through these Solo Leveling story arcs? Here they are!

  1. D-Rank Dungeon Arc: Chapters 1-10
  2. Reawakening Arc: Chapters 11-12
  3. Instant Dungeon Arc: Chapters 13-17
  4. Dungeon & Lizards Arc: Chapters 18-24
  5. Dungeon & Prisoners Arc: Chapters 25-34
  6. Yoo Jinho Raid Party Arc: Chapters 35-37
  7. Job Change Arc: Chapters 38-45
  8. Red Gate Arc: Chapters 46-55
  9. Demon Castle Arc: Chapters 56-61
  10. Retesting Rank Arc: Chapters 61-64
  11. Hunters Guild Gate Arc: Chapters 65-75
  12. Return to Demon Castle Arc: Chapters 76-89
  13. Jeju Island Arc: Chapters 90-107
  14. Recruitment Arc: Chapters 108-110
  15. Ahjin Guild Arc: Chapters 111-122
  16. Double Dungeon Arc: Chapters 123-131
  17. Japan Crisis Arc: Chapters 132-139
  18. International Guild Conference Arc: Chapters 140-149
  19. Monarchs War Arc: Chapters 150-166
  20. Final Battle Arc: Chapters 167-177
  21. Epilogue: Chapters 178-179

(featured image: A-1 Pictures)

