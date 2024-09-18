Cillian Murphy’s Catholic Church conspiracy drama now has a release date

This is no small thing. This is a BIG thing. The Cillian Murphy vs. The Catholic Church drama conspiracy flick Small Things Like These now has a release date. Hell yeah. I mean, ahem, Heavens! Don’t wanna offend any Catholic ears.

What is Small Things Like These about?

Inspired from a book of the same name, Small Things Like These is the story of a coal merchant named Bill Furlong (played by Murphy) living in small town Ireland and hocking fossil fuels to earn a meager living for his family. The town he lives in is all but controlled by the Catholic Church, particularly the mysterious convent nestled within its borders. As it turns out, this scared organization is keeping some rather damning secrets, secrets that our coal merchant hero is struggling to bring to light. That is, if the church and the townsfolk it tacitly controls don’t try to stop him first.

Murphy, who is also producing the film, is a huge fan of the source material. He told Deadline he “fell in love” with the novel, citing its strong story and universal themes. Appearing alongside Murphy is Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Eileen Walsh (Wolf) and Zara Devlin (Ann). Directing the film is Tim Mielants (Peaky Blinders).

When’s it coming out?

After its illustrious Berlin Film Festival premiere and subsequent acquisition by Lionsgate, the film is slated for release in the UK and Ireland on November 1, 2024 and will premiere in the US a week later on November 8.

