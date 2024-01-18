Cillian Murphy’s Next Film Won’t Be for the Faint of Heart

Few can claim to have a grip on the world of entertainment like Cillian Murphy does. The Irishman looks primed to snag the Academy Award for his titular performance in Christopher Nolan’s sensational biopic Oppenheimer, while the television world continues to feel his impact from his leading turn in Peaky Blinders.

The world is Murphy’s oyster, which makes his choice to star in Small Things Like These—an Irish film whose softer but just as weighty power is a far cry from the bombastic Oppenheimer—a testament to both his character and his dedication to meaningful storytelling.

But what is Small Things Like These about exactly? Here’s everything you need to know about Murphy’s next feature film venture.

What is Small Things Like These about?

Based on Claire Keegan’s 2021 novel of the same name, Small Things Like These follows Bill Furlong (Murphy), a coal miner and father who uncovers disturbing secrets about the Magdalene Laundries during Christmas in 1985.

The Magdalene Laundries were a series of asylums organized in Ireland by the Roman Catholic Church from the 1700s to the mid-1990s that aimed to “correct” Irish women who were perceived as corrupted or “fallen”—which meant anything from being a survivor of sexual violence to being educated to simply being deemed too attractive.

If you find that dark piece of history compelling, watch Peter Mullan’s The Magdalene Sisters to get an idea of what Bill will be discovering in Small Things Like These, though I recommend watching it in a controlled environment for reasons that should be very apparent by now.

Small Things Like These‘s stacked cast

Aside from Murphy, who also serves as a producer on the film, Small Things Like These will also star Ciarán Hinds, Emily Watson, Eileen Walsh, Joanne Crawford, Amy De Bhrún and Clare Dunne.

Tim Mielants directs a screenplay from Enda Walsh (The House), while Ben Affleck and Matt Damon produce through their production outfit Artists Equity.

When can we watch Small Things Like These?

While there’s no confirmed theatrical release date just yet, Small Things Like These has been announced to premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on Febuary 15, 2024, so hopefully a wider release won’t be far off from then.

