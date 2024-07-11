Don’t Worry, ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’ Will Return for Season 4!

Sister Boniface Mysteries’ third season may have only just finished airing on BritBox in the U.S., but thankfully, we already know there’s more to come.

On July 11, 2024, BritBox and UKTV announced that filming for Sister Boniface Mysteries season 4 had just commenced, with Lorna Watson and co. returning to the Cotswolds to film the next series of the hit cozy murder mystery drama. As such, Sister Boniface Mysteries season 4 is on track to release next year on BritBox in the U.S. and UKTV’s platforms in the U.K., but not before another rousing Christmas special is released during this year’s festive period.

That’s right, co-producers BritBox and UKTV have commissioned another Christmas special for the show after the massive success of last year’s installment. The previous holiday special saw Sister Boniface and DI Gillespie embroiled in an Agatha Christie-like murder mystery on a stranded train, but this year’s feature-length special promises something entirely different. The Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society’s pantomime—an annual holiday tradition in the U.K.—will be led by an acclaimed celebrity director, forcing the GSADS’ production to be bigger and better than ever before. Of course, in Great Slaughter, things are never as easy as they should be, and once rehearsals for the show commence, the eager cast is soon thinned out by a determined killer.

Can Sister Boniface, DI Gillespie, and DS Livingstone catch the murderer in time? Will the GSADS be able to put on their best show yet? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Clearly, Lorna Watson, Max Brown, and Jerry Iwu will be back as Sister Boniface, Sam Gillespie, and Felix Livingstone, respectively. Joining them once again in the upcoming special and the new season is Ami Metcalf, returning as WPC Peggy Button. So far, a number of guest stars for Sister Boniface Mysteries’ fourth season have also been announced, including Coronation Street’s Les Dennis, The Larkins’ Katherine Kingsley, Renegade Nell’s Martyn Ellis, The Sarah Jane Adventures’ Mina Anwar, The Witcher’s Ed Birch, and Call the Midwife’s Daniel Laurie. Robert Dawes will also be joining the show as Chief Commissioner Lowsley, and Carolyn Pickles will return as Reverend Mother Adrian.

Outside of the Christmas special, Sister Boniface Mysteries season 4 will see a bucking bronco go haywire on a game show TV set, a killer scarecrow haunt the usually quiet streets of Great Slaughter, the Scottish launch an invasion, the police endure a team-building exercise, and a femme fatale falls to her death in a dangerous stunt gone wrong.

Clearly, there are plenty of unusual and intriguing mysteries to be solved in the upcoming series of Sister Boniface Mysteries. Stay tuned for more info!

