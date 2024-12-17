Screw TIME, Texas Monthly’s Man of the Year is the goodest Powell

As the number one fan of Brisket Powell, it delights me to report that Texas Monthly’s man of the year is my favorite puppy! Don’t think too hard on it, just let it happen.

Glen Powell’s rescue dog came crashing into the limelight, along with his famous father, this year as he attended some of Hollywood’s biggest movie premieres. Yes, Brisket wore a bowtie to the premiere of Twisters and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. He’s been photographed on movie sets, at premieres, and he is genuinely just living his best life as the dog of Glen Powell. Can you blame him?

The dog that is more photogenic than I’ll ever be has become beloved among fans. How many other dogs can have fans waiting on movie sets to me them instead of their owner? It’s kind of iconic of Brisket. Texas Monthly officially named Brisket Powell the Man of the Year and wrote up a beautiful piece about Brisket’s influence this year. He’s my favorite influential gremlin. I love him so much.

Given the disappointing reveals of TIME‘s Person of the Year and PEOPLE‘S Sexist Man Alive, it is nice to know that at least one beautifully deserving man has been awarded a top prize.

I love a good celebrity dog. Whether it is Chris Evans’ dog Dodger or Justin Theroux’s Kuma, there is just something about a rich and beautifully puppy that warms my heart. With Brisket, my deep love and adoration for him comes from the fact that he does look just like a little cute gremlin. If you saw him with Gizmo, you wouldn’t BAT an eye. But more than that, he’s just a beloved furry little guy.

Brisket Powell is the People’s Princess

It is impressive that Brisket Powell has over 150,000 followers. That’s more than me, a human being. I have to applaud him. But he also, for a while, did not follow his own father on social media. Trust me, I discovered this information AT the junket for Twisters and was shocked but alas, now Glen Powell is one of the 12 accounts Brisket follows. His dad and the Raising Cane mascot dog.

But to see a cute little dog that occasionally wears a bow tie find that success on social media? That’s inspiring, really. And I mean this is the dog that got to watch the cast of Twisters do the “Apple” dance to Charlie XCX’s Brat in real life! While wearing a bow tie, of course.

So here is to Brisket, my most favorite pup boy. I’d say my favorite boy but by sweet son (my cat) is the love of my life. Brisket is a very close second though. Happy that you’re now officially the man of the year!

