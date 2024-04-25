The Elf/Human War Is About To Heat Up in ‘Re: Monster’ Episode 5!

While some are curious about Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Taylor Swift‘s new song or how tragic the last two episodes of Queen of Tears will be, the anime community is simply anticipating the release of Re: Monster episode 5. And good news: The release date has been confirmed!

Recommended Videos

Re: Monster has expertly tapped into the community’s love of isekai or reincarnation-themed anime. Many fans have tried to point out the repetitive plot of most isekai series, but Re: Monster seems to be unaffected by this at all, judging by the positive feedback it’s currently receiving.

The isekai anime began with the typical protagonist being reincarnated into another world, but not as a powerful slime that will help the goblin community like Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Instead, he becomes a lowly goblin. However, with his enormous appetite, he can boost his status, altering the narrative of goblins being the weakest once again.

Re: Monster is a light novel (LN) series written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada. The success of the LN made the series both receive a manga and an anime adaptation; the former was released in 2014 with art by Haruyoshi Kobayakawa. On the other hand, the anime adaptation of the series was one of the first to welcome spring, premiering on April 4, 2024, on Crunchyroll.

So when is Re: Monster season 1 episode 5 coming out?

Well, time is ticking fast for episode 5 because it has been confirmed that it will be released on April 29, 2024, at 8:3oAM PT/11:30AM ET. Like the previous episodes, Re: Monster’s episode 5 will be available on Crunchyroll.

Moreover, Muse Communication has acquired the Re: Monster anime license in the South and Southeast Asian regions. Therefore, fans in those regions without a Crunchyroll subscription can still luxuriously and legally watch the upcoming episode on the Muse Asia YouTube channel. Yup, there are plenty of legal anime streaming platforms where you can watch the series!

Episode 5 of Re: Monster is expected to focus on the war between the elves and the humans. Although Gobrou wishes not to be involved, the goblins will likely get tangled up. He may have been once a human, but this time, Gobrou might take the elves’ side, especially since they have already asked for his help and trained under him, as featured in episode 4. Episode 4 enticed and reassured fans that there’s more to look forward to!

(featured image: PONY CANYON INC.)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more