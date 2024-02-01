Skip to main content

I Can’t Wait for This Incredible Spring 2024 Anime Lineup

By Feb 1st, 2024, 2:15 pm
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi and Black Butler: Public School Edition promotional posters.

Winter 2024 will be the home of a lot of long-anticipated anime series, but spring 2024 is just as exciting. Anime fans are about to have a lot more series to explore, from seinen to shonen.

We’ll also see the return of popular hits like Black Butler, Spice and Wolf, and several hit series. If you’re an old anime fan, you’re probably already tearing up at the mention of those two titles.

There are also several movies expected to air in Spring 2024 based on hit anime series. Whether it’s a movie, a second season, or a new series you’re eyeing, there’s bound to be something you’d love to see in the Spring 2024 anime lineup.

Anime Series Spring 2024

TitleRelease Date
Nijiyon Animation 2April 5, 2024
Kuroshitsuji: Public School EditionApril 2024
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He PleasesApril 2024
Henjin no Salad BowlApril 2024
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2April 2024
The FableApril 2024
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training ArcApril 2024
A Condition Called LoveApril 2024
Wind BreakerApril 2024
Girls Band CryApril 2024
Ooi! TonboApril 2024
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the WorldApril 2024
Boukyaku Battery (TV)April 2024
Jiisan Baasan WakagaeruApril 2024
Vampire DormitoryApril 2024
Astro NoteApril 2024
Shadowverse Flame: Arc-henApril 2024
Himitsu no AiPriApril 2024
Karasu wa Aruji wo ErabanaiApril 2024
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat PowersApril 2024
Re:MonsterApril 2024
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3April 2024
Tadaima, OkaeriApril 2024
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel IncludedApril 2024
Rinkai!April 2024
Yoru no Kurage wa OyogenaiApril 2024
Kaiju No. 8April 2024
Highspeed EtoileApril 2024
Shuumatsu Train Doko e Iku?April 2024
Bartender: Glass of GodApril 2024
Laid-Back Camp Season 3April 2024
Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru HonnoujiApril 2024
Tonari no Youkai-sanApril 2024
KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3April 2024
The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3April 2024
Gods’ Game We PlayApril 2024
Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise WolfApril 2024
An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf BrideApril 2024
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical AbilityApril 2024
Blue Archive the AnimationApril 2024
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in RussianApril 2024
The iDOLM@STER Shiny ColorsApril 2024
Quality Assurance in Another WorldApril 2024
Sound! Euphonium 3April 2024
Whisper Me a Love SongApril 2024
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3April 2024
Mysterious DisappearancesApril 2024
Unnamed MemoryApril 2024
Mission: Yozakura FamilyApril 2024
My Hero Academia Season 7May 4, 2024

Anime Movies Spring 2024

TitleRelease Date
KuramerukagariApril 12, 2024
Detective Conan Movie 27April 12, 2024
Blue Lock: Episode NagiApril 14, 2024
TrapeziumMay 10, 2024
Uma Musume: Pretty Derby—Beginning of a New EraMay 14, 2024
Code Geass: Dakkan no RozéMay 2024
Rabbits Kingdom the MovieJune 14, 2024

Some anime are confirmed to air in certain months but have no confirmed release date yet. Expect updates on exact release dates!

