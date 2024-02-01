I Can’t Wait for This Incredible Spring 2024 Anime Lineup

Winter 2024 will be the home of a lot of long-anticipated anime series, but spring 2024 is just as exciting. Anime fans are about to have a lot more series to explore, from seinen to shonen.

We’ll also see the return of popular hits like Black Butler, Spice and Wolf, and several hit series. If you’re an old anime fan, you’re probably already tearing up at the mention of those two titles.

There are also several movies expected to air in Spring 2024 based on hit anime series. Whether it’s a movie, a second season, or a new series you’re eyeing, there’s bound to be something you’d love to see in the Spring 2024 anime lineup.

Anime Series Spring 2024

Title Release Date Nijiyon Animation 2 April 5, 2024 Kuroshitsuji: Public School Edition April 2024 The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases April 2024 Henjin no Salad Bowl April 2024 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 April 2024 The Fable April 2024 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc April 2024 A Condition Called Love April 2024 Wind Breaker April 2024 Girls Band Cry April 2024 Ooi! Tonbo April 2024 As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World April 2024 Boukyaku Battery (TV) April 2024 Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru April 2024 Vampire Dormitory April 2024 Astro Note April 2024 Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen April 2024 Himitsu no AiPri April 2024 Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai April 2024 Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers April 2024 Re:Monster April 2024 The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 April 2024 Tadaima, Okaeri April 2024 Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included April 2024 Rinkai! April 2024 Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai April 2024 Kaiju No. 8 April 2024 Highspeed Etoile April 2024 Shuumatsu Train Doko e Iku? April 2024 Bartender: Glass of God April 2024 Laid-Back Camp Season 3 April 2024 Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji April 2024 Tonari no Youkai-san April 2024 KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3 April 2024 The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 April 2024 Gods’ Game We Play April 2024 Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf April 2024 An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride April 2024 I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability April 2024 Blue Archive the Animation April 2024 Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian April 2024 The iDOLM@STER Shiny Colors April 2024 Quality Assurance in Another World April 2024 Sound! Euphonium 3 April 2024 Whisper Me a Love Song April 2024 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 April 2024 Mysterious Disappearances April 2024 Unnamed Memory April 2024 Mission: Yozakura Family April 2024 My Hero Academia Season 7 May 4, 2024

Anime Movies Spring 2024

Title Release Date Kuramerukagari April 12, 2024 Detective Conan Movie 27 April 12, 2024 Blue Lock: Episode Nagi April 14, 2024 Trapezium May 10, 2024 Uma Musume: Pretty Derby—Beginning of a New Era May 14, 2024 Code Geass: Dakkan no Rozé May 2024 Rabbits Kingdom the Movie June 14, 2024

Some anime are confirmed to air in certain months but have no confirmed release date yet. Expect updates on exact release dates!

