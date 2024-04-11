The cast of 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime'
Will ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ Get a Season 4?

Laura Pollacco
Published: Apr 11, 2024 02:56 pm

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime has to be one of the more famous entries in the isekai genre, a genre where people from our everyday world find themselves transported to a mythical world, one where they usually end up doing very well for themselves.

The anime adaption of the light novels and subsequent manga of the same name first premiered toward the end of 2018, and a third season is currently underway, but what’s next?

The story follows Rimura, formerly a 37-year-old office worker, Satoru Mikami, who lives a boring, underwhelming existence, though one he has come to accept. When out with a colleague, Satoru is stabbed, and as he lies dying, he hears a voice in his head. Upon waking he discovers he is now a slime-like creature in a new world that he knows nothing of, luckily for him he has a rather unique (and highly overpowered) ability that allows him to mimic the appearance and power of anyone he devours. After bumping into the powerful dragon Veldora Tempest, he is renamed Rimura and gains the skills and abilities of Veldora. Rimura continues to thrive in his new world, growing in power, though that can also bring its own host of problems.

The first season ran from October 2018 to March 2019 and was quickly considered one of the best anime in the isekai genre. The second season was quickly announced as a split-cour, though the original release date was pushed back from October 2020 to January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first half aired from January through March, with the second half running from July to September. That now lands us on the third season which has just picked up as of April 5. With the first episode titled ‘Demons and Strategies’ this season will feature an arc titled ‘Holy Demon Clash.’

It’s unclear whether or not there will be a fourth season yet, it’s simply too soon to say. The third season was announced almost a full year after the second season ended and then it was another year and a half before it aired. That’s the way with anime unfortunately, you never know if a show you love is just going to stop and never be picked up again (I’m begging you, Hunter x Hunter, please come back!).

There was a spin-off of the series, The Slime Diaries, which ran in 2021, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond in 2022, as well as a three episode-OVA, titled Visions of Coleus in 2023, to keep fans going, but I’m sure everyone has breathed a sigh of relief now the third season is out. Viewers can watch season three simulcast on Crunchyroll.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

Related Content
Read Article They’re Really Making Us Wait for News of ‘Undead Unluck’ Season 2, Aren’t They?
Andy running and laughing while holding a terrified Fuuko in his arms in "Undead Unluck"
Category: Anime
Anime
They’re Really Making Us Wait for News of ‘Undead Unluck’ Season 2, Aren’t They?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Expect an Epic Fight Between Higan and Zai in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 10
Zai meditating in Episode 9 of Ninja Kamui
Category: Anime
Anime
Expect an Epic Fight Between Higan and Zai in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 10
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Someone Else Knows About Aqua and Ruby in ‘Oshi No Ko’ Chapter 146
Crow Girl, aka Tsukuyomi from Oshi no Ko, watching over Aqua and Ruby as children
Category: Anime
Anime
Someone Else Knows About Aqua and Ruby in ‘Oshi No Ko’ Chapter 146
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Being Unpredictable Pays Off in ‘Blue Lock’ Chapter 257
Charles passing the ball to Shidou in Chapter 256 of Blue Lock
Category: Anime
Anime
Being Unpredictable Pays Off in ‘Blue Lock’ Chapter 257
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Where to Watch the Haikyu!! Movie Everyone’s Obsessing Over
Haikyu!! Anniversary Illustration from Haruichi Furudate featuring Hinata, Kageyama, Oikawa, Kuroo, Lev, and Ushijima
Category: Anime
Anime
Where to Watch the Haikyu!! Movie Everyone’s Obsessing Over
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 10, 2024
