That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime has to be one of the more famous entries in the isekai genre, a genre where people from our everyday world find themselves transported to a mythical world, one where they usually end up doing very well for themselves.

The anime adaption of the light novels and subsequent manga of the same name first premiered toward the end of 2018, and a third season is currently underway, but what’s next?

The story follows Rimura, formerly a 37-year-old office worker, Satoru Mikami, who lives a boring, underwhelming existence, though one he has come to accept. When out with a colleague, Satoru is stabbed, and as he lies dying, he hears a voice in his head. Upon waking he discovers he is now a slime-like creature in a new world that he knows nothing of, luckily for him he has a rather unique (and highly overpowered) ability that allows him to mimic the appearance and power of anyone he devours. After bumping into the powerful dragon Veldora Tempest, he is renamed Rimura and gains the skills and abilities of Veldora. Rimura continues to thrive in his new world, growing in power, though that can also bring its own host of problems.

The first season ran from October 2018 to March 2019 and was quickly considered one of the best anime in the isekai genre. The second season was quickly announced as a split-cour, though the original release date was pushed back from October 2020 to January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first half aired from January through March, with the second half running from July to September. That now lands us on the third season which has just picked up as of April 5. With the first episode titled ‘Demons and Strategies’ this season will feature an arc titled ‘Holy Demon Clash.’

It’s unclear whether or not there will be a fourth season yet, it’s simply too soon to say. The third season was announced almost a full year after the second season ended and then it was another year and a half before it aired. That’s the way with anime unfortunately, you never know if a show you love is just going to stop and never be picked up again (I’m begging you, Hunter x Hunter, please come back!).

There was a spin-off of the series, The Slime Diaries, which ran in 2021, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Scarlet Bond in 2022, as well as a three episode-OVA, titled Visions of Coleus in 2023, to keep fans going, but I’m sure everyone has breathed a sigh of relief now the third season is out. Viewers can watch season three simulcast on Crunchyroll.

