Is ‘Queen of Tears’ Fated to Have a Tragic Ending? We’re Not Ready for Episodes 13 and 14

In Queen of Tears, fate is a tricky thing. On one hand, we’ve been given the heartwarming revelation that Hae-in was saved by Hyun-woo when she was drowning as a child.

But conversely, we also watched Chairman Hong inevitably die. Just as we’re a step closer to locating the secret funds, it appears that Moh Seul-hee and Eun-seong found the stash first and fled when Chairman Hong took his life for the sake of his family. It’s tragic, and this drama just won’t let us win.

Whether or not you’re still holding out any hope for happiness, Queen of Tears Episode 13 will be released on April 20, 2024, on Netflix. Episode 14 will come out on April 21, 2024, so we’re not going to be left in suspense for long.

the way we already knew sunghoon and soohyun will be laughing throughout this scene #QueenofTears pic.twitter.com/KyBqNXYJGA — ⋆ (@kshingx) April 16, 2024

In case you’re feeling intense rage over Eun-seong and his mother for making Hae-in’s family suffer, take a breather. You can watch the behind-the-scenes footage of Kim Soo-hyun and Park Sung-hoon to snap yourself back into reality. Kim, who plays the role of Hyun-woo, and Park, who acts as Eun-seong, were seen laughing off their intense confrontation from Episode 11. It’s almost unbelievable, since Episode 11 made Hyun-woo look like a man who was ready to unleash his rage against a guy who was making his wife’s life a living hell.

Yes, it’s just a drama, but Park Sung-hoon does an amazing job of being a villain you love to hate. Will his character, Eun-seong, succeed in permanently driving Hae-in and Hyun-woo apart? I don’t think I can keep watching if that happens.

