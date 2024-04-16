Hae-in rejecting Hyun-woo after his second proposal in Queen of Tears
Is ‘Queen of Tears’ Fated to Have a Tragic Ending? We’re Not Ready for Episodes 13 and 14

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 16, 2024 06:02 pm

In Queen of Tears, fate is a tricky thing. On one hand, we’ve been given the heartwarming revelation that Hae-in was saved by Hyun-woo when she was drowning as a child.

But conversely, we also watched Chairman Hong inevitably die. Just as we’re a step closer to locating the secret funds, it appears that Moh Seul-hee and Eun-seong found the stash first and fled when Chairman Hong took his life for the sake of his family. It’s tragic, and this drama just won’t let us win.

Whether or not you’re still holding out any hope for happiness, Queen of Tears Episode 13 will be released on April 20, 2024, on Netflix. Episode 14 will come out on April 21, 2024, so we’re not going to be left in suspense for long.

In case you’re feeling intense rage over Eun-seong and his mother for making Hae-in’s family suffer, take a breather. You can watch the behind-the-scenes footage of Kim Soo-hyun and Park Sung-hoon to snap yourself back into reality. Kim, who plays the role of Hyun-woo, and Park, who acts as Eun-seong, were seen laughing off their intense confrontation from Episode 11. It’s almost unbelievable, since Episode 11 made Hyun-woo look like a man who was ready to unleash his rage against a guy who was making his wife’s life a living hell.

Yes, it’s just a drama, but Park Sung-hoon does an amazing job of being a villain you love to hate. Will his character, Eun-seong, succeed in permanently driving Hae-in and Hyun-woo apart? I don’t think I can keep watching if that happens.

(featured image: Netflix)

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.