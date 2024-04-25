Park Sunghoon as Yoon Eun-seong from Queen of Tears
Category:
TV

We Need a Truck To Hit Yoon Eun-seong From ‘Queen of Tears’ in Episodes 15 and 16

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 01:43 pm

I’ve never wanted to manifest a truck out of thin air so badly to get rid of a character until Queen of Tears. It’s a tired trope, but K-drama fans will have to agree that Yoon Eun-seong has surpassed other traitorous K-drama villains in sheer audacity and evil.

Just how despicable do you have to be to make up false charges about Hyun-woo, just so you can separate him from his terminally ill wife, who is currently going through surgery? So much meticulous planning, just so he can deceive Hae-in, who probably has memory loss, into thinking he’s her actual husband? It’s not enough to say that Yoon Eun-seong is a red flag. If the floor was lava, this guy is definitely the lava.

We’re down to the last two episodes of Queen of Tears. Episode 15 will come out on April 27, 2024, and episode 16 of Queen of Tears will shortly follow on April 28, 2024.

The internet seems to be hating on Yoon Eun-seong so badly that they’ve begun memeing his character with Jeong Sumin from Marry My Husband together as an evil couple. But I argue that Eun-seong is so much worse. Sumin is gross for stealing her terminally ill best friend’s husband, but Eun-seong would ruin the life of the woman he “loves” just so she would be forced to marry him. But we still have episode 15 and Episode 16 of Queen of Tears, and Hyun-woo has proven many times over that he’s always ten steps ahead. Even when faced with trumped-up charges, Hyun-woo and Hae-in must have a plan so that they can have their happily ever after.

But if they don’t, I’ll be waiting for that random truck to hit Eun-seong.

