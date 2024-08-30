Does Jeremy Allen White have tattoos? Answered

If you’re like me and obsessively watch The Bear, you’re probably a big Jeremy Allen White fan. And in that case, there’s one lingering question on your mind: Does Jeremy Allen White have tattoos?

Jeremy Allen White is one of the most popular actors around right now for … various reasons. His first breakout role was as the character Clive in Beautiful Ohio (2006), eventually landing him future roles in Law & Order, Shameless, and Homecoming. His arguably most famous role to date is that of head chef Carmen Berzatto in the hit TV show The Bear. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor and rush to the nearest streaming platform right now and binge watch.

According to Elle, White has six tattoos as of 2024. For The Bear, White actually has to undergo a lot of makeup to cover his tattoos during filming. It takes the makeup team 30 minutes to cover the tattoos and use temporary ink to apply some for the show’s character. This is a massive improvement over the hour and 26 minutes this makeup job took back in season 1 of The Bear.

Carmy’s tattoos have special meaning within the show. For example, his tattoo of Chicago’s area code 773 signals his civic pride. There’s a tattoo with the words “Live Fast” on a snail in reference to the hectic lifestyle of a professional chef; one tattoo is of a Grim Reaper, two angels, and a bottle of whiskey; another includes a chef’s hand being stabbed; there’s one of a measuring cup holding a globe; the flower tattoo is a tribute to Mikey, his brother who passed away; and finally, the “SOU” tattoo means “Sense Of Urgency.”

The Bear is essentially a huge critique on the hardships and abuses that chefs face in the culinary world. It centers around Carmen Berzatto, who wants to be the best Italian beef sandwich shop owner there ever was. On top of the absolutely manic and nightmarish world of running a restaurant, Berzatto also has to deal with grief from his brother’s suicide, along with leftover PTSD from the abuse he experienced working for a Michelin star restaurant. Problems range from rude-as-hell guests to headache-inducing shop management.

As we’ve talked about before, White’s been a pretty busy man. He recently ran a hot and steamy Calvin Klein photo shoot, which had the whole internet doing big googly eyes emotes. On top of that, he’s set to play Bruce Springsteen in a biopic about him called Delivery Me From Nowhere.

You can currently watch The Bear on Hulu and Disney+ as part of their streaming subscription packages.

