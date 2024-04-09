Category:
TV

We Just Want Our Doomed Couple To Be Together Again in the Next Episodes of ‘Queen of Tears’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 05:26 pm
Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in, exposing Eunseong for blackmail in Episode 10 of Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears became the third-highest-rated K-drama on tvN, a local South Korean cable television network. This drama has given us nothing but pain, but it looks like South Korea and the rest of the world couldn’t look away from Hae-in and Hyunwoo’s doomed romance.

Maybe it doesn’t have to be doomed. The 10th episode hit us straight in the gut when Hae-in decided to expose Eunseong’s blackmailing during a press conference. She also called Hyunwoo ‘her husband’ in her statement, even after their divorce. We’re all rooting for Hyunwoo and Hae-in to get back together just as much as the rest of the family is, but I’m honestly scared of what Eunseong might do.

We’ll just have to wait in suspense for the 11th episode, which is coming on April 13, 2024, on Netflix. The 12th episode of Queen of Tears will be coming out on April 14, 2024, just a day after the 11th episode. At least we won’t be left in too much suspense just after one episode.

What could Eunseong possibly do? He was willing to ruin Hae-in’s life, the woman he claims to love, for the sake of being with her at the end. He doesn’t know how to take no for an answer, which is gross, especially now that he knows Hae-in is terminally ill. He even forced a rift between Hae-in’s brother and Da-hye, his wife. I wouldn’t put it above this icky guy to kill Hyunwoo.

The Hong family might not have to suffer for long because Beom-ja and Grace, the former secretary of the family, might be able to locate Chairman Hong who is currently in a coma. Once he wakes up, he should be able to restore order. But that would be too easy and out of K-drama logic, so let’s expect a storm in the next two episodes of Queen of Tears.

(featured image: Netflix)

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.