We Just Want Our Doomed Couple To Be Together Again in the Next Episodes of ‘Queen of Tears’

Queen of Tears became the third-highest-rated K-drama on tvN, a local South Korean cable television network. This drama has given us nothing but pain, but it looks like South Korea and the rest of the world couldn’t look away from Hae-in and Hyunwoo’s doomed romance.

Recommended Videos

Maybe it doesn’t have to be doomed. The 10th episode hit us straight in the gut when Hae-in decided to expose Eunseong’s blackmailing during a press conference. She also called Hyunwoo ‘her husband’ in her statement, even after their divorce. We’re all rooting for Hyunwoo and Hae-in to get back together just as much as the rest of the family is, but I’m honestly scared of what Eunseong might do.

We’ll just have to wait in suspense for the 11th episode, which is coming on April 13, 2024, on Netflix. The 12th episode of Queen of Tears will be coming out on April 14, 2024, just a day after the 11th episode. At least we won’t be left in too much suspense just after one episode.

What could Eunseong possibly do? He was willing to ruin Hae-in’s life, the woman he claims to love, for the sake of being with her at the end. He doesn’t know how to take no for an answer, which is gross, especially now that he knows Hae-in is terminally ill. He even forced a rift between Hae-in’s brother and Da-hye, his wife. I wouldn’t put it above this icky guy to kill Hyunwoo.

The Hong family might not have to suffer for long because Beom-ja and Grace, the former secretary of the family, might be able to locate Chairman Hong who is currently in a coma. Once he wakes up, he should be able to restore order. But that would be too easy and out of K-drama logic, so let’s expect a storm in the next two episodes of Queen of Tears.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more