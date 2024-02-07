‘Marry My Husband’ Episode 13 Proves That Trucks Are the Biggest Villains in K-Dramas

The 12th episode of Marry My husband deviated from the events of the webtoon, and we need episode 13 now! Everything was supposed to be smooth sailing after Jiwon’s grand plan worked, so how did everything fall apart? Yu-ra, the ex-fiance of Jihyuk, is also introduced as a villainess in the K-drama.

This is in stark contrast to the webtoon, which didn’t even present Yu-ra as a rival to Jiwon. But in the live-action drama, Yu-ra was presented as a spoiled and obsessive ex-fiancée who wanted nothing to do with Jihyuk until he got together with Jiwon. She was also responsible for leaking information about Jiwon and Jihyuk’s relationship to Minhwan and Sumin.

These changes are surprising, but they’re a little more realistic in contrast to the events of the webtoon. Although there’s more to fear for Jiwon and Jihyuk, episode 13 is right around the corner. You can watch the next episode of Marry My Husband on February 12, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

the ending scene was so heartbreaking. yura had planned that accident and jihyuk saved jiwon by getting himself injured ??#ParkMinYoung #NaInWoo#MarryMyHusbandEp12 #MarryMyHusband pic.twitter.com/8QMGUBv2Cd — 콩알 (@pmybean) February 6, 2024

In the webtoon, Jiwon was also saved by Jihyuk from a collision planned by Sumin. But in the K-drama, Yu-ra was responsible for getting Jiwon nearly killed. Jihyuk swoops in to save Jiwon by using his car as a buffer. As romantic as this all sounds in tragic K-drama fashion, Jihyuk will be hospitalized for all of this.

He might be out cold for a while, just like in the source material. There are only three episodes left after episode 13 of Marry My Husband, and we’re not sure how this will all end with the introduction of Yu-ra. She might be cunning and cartoonishly evil, but Jiwon wasn’t fazed by her the last time they met. In fact, this terrible accident might just bring Jiwon closer to Jihyuk, who saved her life.

Either way, we can confirm one thing only as avid K-drama and isekai fans. If you’re in a K-drama and a truck is after your life, you should be scared. No villain or evil in-law can match up against Truck-kun.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

