It Might Be Hard To Believe Based on Recent Episodes, But the ‘Marry My Husband’ Webtoon Actually Had a Happy Ending

As a former webtoon reader of Marry My Husband, I’m happy to report that it had a happy ending. If you’re in need of reassurance—since the recent episodes of the K-drama adaptation have been painful—then keep reading. Let me keep your hopes alive.

The webtoon by Sung So-jak ended in February 2023 and was immediately picked up for a K-drama adaptation. But unlike the source material, a lot of elements have been changed near the end. Jiwon’s revenge isn’t smooth sailing, which makes it feel a little more realistic compared to the webtoon.

The writers of the drama and the director might still have a different ending in mind for these characters, so take the Webtoon ending of Marry My Husband with a grain of salt.

Sumin and Minhwan

Let’s face it, you’re tired of these two disgusting people. Sumin and Minhwan are a match made in hell, and their marriage went down a murderous path. Minhwan’s mother, who is just as terrible as her son, was gravely injured by Sumin. She murdered Minhwan’s mother in the hospital in the guise of being her caretaker. What Sumin didn’t know was that somebody witnessed her murder, and this testimony would land her in jail.

Minhwan finds out about this but also has plans to kill Sumin for insurance money. The stocks were crashing, and his debts were too big to pay. To do this, Minhwan rigged his car brakes so that Sumin could die from a car crash. This backfires on him, and in a rush to the hospital, Minhwan’s car explodes on impact.

Juran and Sukjoon

In the webtoon, Juran didn’t develop stomach cancer. But her husband was still unfaithful, and they later got a divorce. Their child, Lee Yeon-ji, was going to be kidnapped by her own father so that he wouldn’t have to pay child support. But Juran’s parents, Sukjoon, and herself prevented this from happening.

Although Juran was hesitant to give Sukjoon a chance, the two eventually became a couple. Sukjoon was shown to be a great stepfather to Yeon-ji in the webtoon.

Huiyeon and Eunho

Huiyeon and Eunho are a subtler pair you end up rooting for. Eunho was in love with Jiwon until he realized that Jiwon had feelings for Jihyuk. He ends up falling for Huiyeon later, who has become a big fan of his cooking.

They don’t get their happily ever after immediately. Eunho leaves the country for further culinary studies while maintaining a long-distance relationship with Huiyeon. It took them years, but Eunho finally proposed to Huiyeon after reuniting.

Jiwon and Jihyuk

Jiwon deserved nothing but happiness, and she got that with Jihyuk. She became a self-made millionaire because of stock trading, and she retired to set up a charity. Despite her initial hesitation to get married, Jiwon finally agreed to Jihyuk’s proposal.

The pair had four children and lived happily ever after. If things don’t end this way in Marry My Husband’s K-drama, I want to let you know that the webtoon and its gushy ending exist.

