‘Pathetic’: Tim Walz slams Donald Trump’s ‘hate’ for the United States of America

Donald Trump has a dangerous and dehumanizing hatred for immigrants. (Unless they’re Elon Musk, of course. But I digress.) Remember his infamous diatribe back in 2015, where he claimed Mexicans were “bringing drugs and bringing crime and their rapists?” Things haven’t got better from there. Although Trump’s language has gotten more incoherent as he continues to show signs of mental decline, the disrespect remains.

Recently, while campaigning in the battleground state of Arizona, Trump let loose another tirade. According to him, “When Kamala came in, she dismantled our border and threw open the gates to an invasion of criminal migrants. We’re a dumping ground. We’re like a garbage can for the world. That’s what’s happened.” In actual fact—but when has Donald Trump ever cared about facts—attempted border crossings fell during the Biden administration.

Trump went on to rant, “It’s the first time I’ve ever said that. Every time I come up and talk about what they’ve done to our country, I get angry and angrier. First time I’ve ever said garbage can, but you know what? It’s a very accurate description.”

Donald Trump has built himself up as a patriotic candidate but where is the patriotism here? And Tim Walz, running mate to Kamala Harris, thinks the same thing. Like many others, he was shocked by what he heard, although this sort of language is sadly par for the course with Trump.

“This country that so many died protecting, that is the beacon of the world on democracy and human rights, he calls it the garbage can of the world,” Walz said in Phoenix, Arizona. “That is so pathetic and unpatriotic that it’s almost unbelievable. He is literally trash talking this country now… Let’s start naming it what it is: Donald Trump hates this country and everything he does is for Donald Trump.”

Walz isn’t the only one appalled by Trump’s continuing attempts to tear America down. Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Director of Communications, wrote on X, “More fascist Language. America and Americans are too good to stand alongside of this.” The last fascist language bombshell hit last week courtesy of The Atlantic, when Joe Kelly relayed a conversation between himself and Trump where Trump wished he had “Hitler’s generals.”

More fascist Language. America and Americans are too good to stand alongside of this.



Trump comes up with new slur against US: ‘We’re the garbage can for the world’ | The Independent https://t.co/PHwaOvrpI7 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 25, 2024

Hot on the heels of Trump’s “garbage can” remarks came a “joke” by so-called comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally in New York. He said on Sunday, “I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.” The joke met with backlash, including from Republicans. (And it wasn’t even the only racist joke of the event. All in all it was a disgusting display—and Hinchcliffe has not apologized.) Trump and his cronies have made it perfectly clear over the past few days what they really think of America and its citizens, if you needed any further proof.

