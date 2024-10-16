‘And they claim Joe Biden was too old’: Donald Trump’s strange behavior is concerning voters prior to election

Donald Trump displayed bizarre behavior last night at a town hall rally in Arizona as the presidential race starts ratcheting up as it closes in on election day. After rambling about Hannibal Lecter and bopping on stage for 30 minutes, the former president’s mental faculties are being called into question.

Trump has never been the most articulate of guys, in fact, one might say he’s the opposite of articulate. He is infamous for rambling, making stuff up, twisting facts to suit his purpose, and simply blurting out incoherent thoughts whenever he feels like it. Last night was something else though. As the race reaches its climax, with election day drawing near, Trump swung over to Arizona to see if he could swing the Arizonans his way. Or “Az-er-asians” as he would say.

“We have many Az-er-asians in the room” (he’s trying to say ‘Arizonans’).



– Donald Trump #TrumpIsNotWell #Arizona pic.twitter.com/Jsj8BxpieF — Alexander Hamilton ?? (@TheeThomasB) October 15, 2024

During the rally, Trump told voters to head to the polls on January 5th— a few months late there Donald, —rambled on about Hannibal Lecter, encouraged the audience to boo the media, and then spent 30 minutes just standing on stage dancing while the audience trickled out. Hey, perhaps its his way of rectifying people leaving his rallies from sheer boredom?

He couldn’t even answer simple questions directly. When asked about how he would help small businesses, Trump decided to answer that question by talking about America’s gas usage as it pertains to the use of gas stoves over electric stoves.

Since the event, #TrumpIsNotWell has been circulating on social media platforms such as X. Many feel that this is an example of Trump’s cognitive decline. He has also canceled interviews with major outlets this month, most recently with CNBC. Trump’s campaign officials stated it was due to a scheduling conflict.

Is Trump mentally okay?

Trump is coming under pressure from medical professionals, with over 230 physicians and medical providers penning an open letter over the weekend asking him to release his medical records to the public. The letter reads, “Trump is falling concerningly short of any standard of fitness for office and displaying alarming characteristics of declining acuity. In the limited opportunities we can examine his behavior, he’s providing a deeply concerning snapshot.”

The 78-year-old has not obliged and instead spent Tuesday morning instead attacking his opponent, Kamala Harris over her medical records on Truth Social. It was revealed that she suffers from urticaria (hives —a common skin condition) as well as allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis (a runny nose and itchy eyes that usually stem from allergies). These are conditions that Trump believes make her unfit to run for office. Oh no! How ever will she manage her role with a runny nose and occasionally itchy skin?!

If Trump were to win another four-year term, he would become the oldest president to ever hold office. This has led many to worry that if he is showing signs of physical and cognitive decline now, what will he look like over the next four years?

