Bill Burr rightfully yells at journalists trying to get clickbait out of him

Comedian Bill Burr is unafraid of talking about the people he dislikes, which includes Elon Musk, Ben Shapiro, and the like. But it has made him someone that publications want headlines from.

At a recent red carpet honoring Conan O’Brien, Burr was the subject of a journalist randomly asking him about Luigi Mangione. She claimed that she “read up on” what Burr had said about the situation and he didn’t take her at her bait. “I don’t think you read up on it because I said what I felt about it, and I said what a lot of people said,” he said.

He then went on to mock the idea of being asked questions like this on a carpet, even pointing out that he didn’t think he was “qualified” to be talking about any of this. “What are you going to bring up next, the Middle East?” Burr said. “I went to summer school three out of four years of high school, I’m not qualified to talk about this.” He took it one step further, saying “What do you think about global warming?”

Finally, Burr said that he doesn’t watch the news and that has “no idea what’s going on.” He joked that he’s watching things on Instagram only but then made a poignant statement. “I don’t think you should be asking a comedian. You’re a journalist.”

But when a journalist pushed back saying that “comedians are on top of current events,” it continued Burr’s pushback. “No, no that’s weak,” Burr said. “That’s you guys passing the buck. You guys need to have balls again, which you don’t.”

Bill Burr isn’t playing games

Burr continued to fight back at the journalists who were seemingly trying to fight him on his stance. It led to him having a tense exchange with the journalists before him. “You guys go, ‘Should we be thinking this? Duh?’ You guys present stuff like that. You guys used to have balls. You need to get your balls back. And it’s not my job, I’m a dancing clown.”

Before all of this, he had even said that he wasn’t going to give them the “controversial moment” that they were looking for. He said “I’m not going to have some controversial moment so you guys can have clicks. I’m not doing that. I’m here for Conan.”

You can see the full interaction here:

Bill Burr refuses the media bait:



"You journalists need to get your balls back" pic.twitter.com/CqNuKjkqUV — COMBATE |?? (@upholdreality) April 2, 2025

Sure, you can say that he gave them exactly what they wanted because the clip did go viral but I argue it didn’t go viral in a positive way towards them. Burr does have a way with words and so when he does fight back, people want to talk about it. But I think trying to get a headline out of him is just going to backfire onto you. As…we can clearly see.

