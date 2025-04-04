‘Fantastic Four’ CinemaCon footage confirms a baby-sized Sue Storm fan theory

The trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps had people asking one thing: Is Sue Storm pregnant with Franklin Richards? There were posts about it, theories online, and then Marvel went and proverbially tweeted it out.

Recommended Videos

At CinemaCon’s Disney panel, we got new looks at both Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The extended trailer had Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) at that chalkboard (but still not stretching) and included Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) talking to his sister. Sue (Vanessa Kirby) confirms to the first family of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that she is pregnant. Cue the internet sleuths yelling “Vindication!” like Raymond Holt.

There was a lot to unpack in the trailer because the news that, in theory, Franklin Richards was coming does throw some things into question about the team. The film is set in the 60s and we do know that Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are all going to be in Avengers: Doomsday but we still don’t know how they’re going to get to the modern MCU storyline.

Will Franklin be a part of that? Or is there something else that Marvel is cooking up that we don’t know yet? But it is kind of interesting that they confirmed this in a trailer. Personally, I think it maybe happened after everyone online kind of assumed that’s what they were doing but hey, it is exciting!

We also got to see a bit of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) and the back of Galactus’ (Ralph Ineson) head but the part that I loved the most was seeing Reed and Sue together. They are one of the most beloved relationships in Marvel’s canon and Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby do such a beautiful job in this trailer of bringing that love to life.

So even though I am worried about what all of this will eventually mean for the Fantastic Four, it probably does mean that they have bigger things in store for us if this reveal was in the TRAILER.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]