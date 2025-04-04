‘M3GAN 2.0’ gives Megan a new body to take on a rogue android in a new CinemaCon trailer

She’s back and this time M3gan is a…hero? The trailer for M3GAN 2.0 premiered at CinemaCon and dropped for everyone the following day. Taking a trip down memory road (by showing footage from M3GAN), the trailer sets up M3GAN’s redemption.

A new android named Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno) was created using the same technology that Gemma (Allison Williams) built. Gemma had nothing to do with it but it was enough for the government to get her involved. Especially since Amelia is killing all the creators of the original technology. So with the help of Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma and her team rebuild M3GAN to be the best new version of herself.

The trailer does make it seem like M3GAN is on the path for redemption (at least with Cady) and this is a nice change of pace for for her. Even if she tells Amelia in the trailer that she can kill Gemma as long as she doesn’t hurt Cady. So things aren’t perfect between M3GAN and her creator just yet.

But I do think that this is a fun next step for our murderous little bot. In the first movie, her dedication to Cady turned deadly. This time, it is clear that M3GAN does change. At least, for now. Part of the official description for the film is as follows: “With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I b**** is about to meet her match. “

Look, if they just wanted M3GAN to kill a bunch of people to pop songs, we’d all probably watch it and be happy about it. But I do love that the sequel is seemingly trying something different with M3GAN herself!

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

