Oh no!!! ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 really seems like it is going there!

Fans have The Last of Us have been holding their breath when it comes to season 2. Mainly because we fear what awaits us. And the new trailer for the second season has done little to stifle that fear we have.

Fans of the game have been trying to figure out if season 2 will take place just as Part II of the game did. With the inclusion of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, many of us were afraid of what was to come of some of our favorite characters.

**Spoilers for The Last of Us – Part II game lie ahead**

We still do not know how much of the game is going to play a part in season 2. Theories were floating that we’d have a bit more time with Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) during this season but that he’d ultimately reach the same fate as Joel Miller. The new trailer highlighting more of Abby and even less of Joel really doesn’t make me feel like much has changed.

In the game, the beginning of Part II has Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) at odds with each other. They’re barely speaking but still have that father/daughter bond. When Joel has a run in with Abby and her people, it costs him his life. With the success of the first season, fans thought that things may change with Joel Miller. Especially when Pedro Pascal began getting critical acclaim for his work.

While the trailer doesn’t show much, the Abby focus is a bit terrifying for those of us who love Joel Miller.

Can’t we just have one more season?

The part of the game that upsets me is that it is almost as soon as the game starts. We don’t get much time with Joel and Ellie all this time later. Since the seasons of the show are not THAT far apart, many of us rightfully had hope that we’d get another season with Joel before the inevitable happened. As of this moment, it doesn’t seem like that is going to be the case.

Who knows, we could be wrong. This could be just a trailer introducing us to Abby and Joel Miller will get to live to see another day. But I don’t love how he’s barely in this. What is going to happen to my good dad?!

For now, we only have to wait until April to know whether or not we’ll have more Joel Miller in our lives and I personally hope we do. I’m not ready for that golf club yet.

