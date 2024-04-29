Will There Be a ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Anime?

Despite some fans not expecting a comeback of the Boruto anime, it seems likely that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will be animated, even though Boruto: Naruto Next Generation had divided fans’ opinions about supporting the story of Naruto’s son.

However, slowly but surely, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generation anime seems like it just needed a break to get back on track and regain fans’ hearts, as the ongoing Boruto manga has drummed up new excitement for the anime to resume.

What is Two Blue Vortex about?

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is the second chapter of the story of Boruto Uzumaki, son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga. The manga is written by Masashi Kishimoto, the same person behind the original Naruto manga series.

The first part of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generation anime ran from April 5, 2017, to March 26, 2023, with a total of 293 episodes. Unfortunately, despite the long list of episodes, fans were not overall satisfied with it, and now all hopes are now up to Two Blue Vortex.

The Two Blue Vortex manga features the highly anticipated time skip, which fans were pleased to hear about, after that eventuality was hinted at in the anime. The Boruto anime’s first episode featured a grown-up Boruto and Kawaki exchanging blows and swords in the devastated Village of Konoha. Hence, when the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga was announced, the excitement of fans came rushing back.

On August 21st, 2023, the Two Blue Vortex manga officially kicked off, exclusively available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Manga Plus summarized the second chapter of the manga series as follows: “With everyone’s memories having been altered, Boruto finds himself being hunted by his own village. After escaping with Sasuke, what future awaits Boruto…?”

When will the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex anime debut?

There’s still no news on the continuation of the anime adaptation of the Boruto manga, but fans can likely expect that will change as the manga continues to add new chapters. Still, it might be a while before we hear official word, to ensure there’s enough manga story to avoid too many filler episodes to slow down the animated adaptation.

Moreover, when Two Blue Vortex gets animated, it might have seasonal launches. According to an in-depth interview with Studio Pierrot President Michiyuki Honma posted on Natalie, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War being converted into a seasonal anime massively affected the franchise and studio as a whole positively. Honma stated, “I think it’s great to make one long-running work like Pierrot has done in the past. At the same time, the large budget and running costs entail a big risk. But can we compete with works made in this new way using the same production methods as before?”

“Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc received a great response overseas. Whenever I go to events overseas, I’m treated like a hero (laughs). However, that’s only thanks to all the employees at Pierrot changing their mindset and taking the production of the series seriously,” he added. Therefore, with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Boruto: Naruto Next Generation being both under Studio Pierrot, it is possible that the former’s success will influence how Studio Pierrot will plan the comeback of Boruto with Two Blue Vortex.

Hopefully a delay in the anime’s return will be for the best for the fans and the franchise. Some hopeful fans have speculated its return in late 2025 or 2026, though we have no way of knowing right now.

(featured image: Studio Pierrot)

