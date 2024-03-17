Higan Suits Up For ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 7

Ninja Kamui doesn’t take any hostages, and everybody around Higan dies. You’re probably used to it by now, but the previous episode gave us a shocking revelation and a frustrating character death.

Emma was revealed to be Higan’s secret ally. We might never know what other goals Emma had to tear AUZA apart, but it’s still too soon to lose her. Besides, how else can Higan go up against an evil billionaire tech company without Emma and her tech expertise?

Episode 7 of Ninja Kamui is coming to Adult Swim on March 24, 2024. We’re either getting Emma back on the team, or Higan will have to face the enemy alone with the new suit Emma left behind.

What’s in store for episode 7?

We might get more of Emma if she isn’t burned to a crisp by the seventh episode. Even if Emma doesn’t return, Moriss and another former AUZA worker might help take the organization down. But an urgent problem awaits Higan as soon as he wakes up. Higan fought Lil before and lost because he didn’t have the fancy equipment the AUZA-employed ninjas have.

But with a new suit, Higan might have a chance to beat Lil in this fight between Gundams—I mean, ninjas in high-powered suits.

Higan’s revival explained

The sixth episode of the series also answered the biggest mystery surrounding Higan’s revival. Emma’s secret art prevented Higan from dying by freezing his cells. She tried to save the rest of Higan’s family, but she was too late. Emma’s last message to Higan didn’t go into detail, but she owed Mari for saving her life at some point.

This means that we haven’t had a full grasp of Higan’s secret art. It has nothing to do with revival, but based on what we’ve seen, it’s a technique that heavily relies on speed and stealth. It can create new limbs during battle and disappear at will, but even the ninjas collaborating with AUZA haven’t figured out Higan’s secret art.

