‘Blue Lock’ Chapter 260 Release Date Confirmed

It’s Blue Lock-ed in. Psychopath soccer is back. Things are gonna get more vicious than a modern day tennis rivalry. More vicious than characters in these games about the Japanese mob. Mean. Cruel. Just downright bad. And chapter 260 is gonna make things worse.

What is Blue Lock about?

Blue Lock is about what happens when Japan gets so sick of losing the World Cup they decide to open a school to create the greatest (and most narcissistic) soccer stars in the world. No, literally, part of the curriculum is training these kids to become their most egotistical, conniving, backstabbing, power hungry, and overall delusional selves. Those who fail to meet the school’s standards are kicked out, and never allowed to play soccer for Japan again. That may happen to some other losers, but that isn’t gonna happen to Yoichi Isagi! He’s gonna go from unknown high school soccer player to global superstar. Or die trying.

So when’s the new chapter?

Blue Lock chapter 260 is gonna come out on May 2, 2024, at 12:00AM JST. How do I know? Because the official Twitter page tells me so.

So what does that mean for people living outside Japan? What it means is that we get it a day early! Blue Lock chapter 260 will be out May 1, 2024 at a 7:00AM EST, 5:00PM CET , and 4:00AM PST. So that means you better get up bright and early. Otherwise, you’re just not Blue Lock material. You’re cut from the team.

(featured image: Eight Bit)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more