Our long-time comic relief, Monoma, took center stage in the latest episode of My Hero Academia, season seven. Episode six gave the spotlight to characters who were once relegated to supporting roles and proved to all of us that they’re essential in this war against Shigaraki.

Without Monoma, Shinso, and the students of UA’s support course, the heroes wouldn’t stand a chance against All for One’s army of overpowered villains. Some heroes have flashy quirks that can outdo others in terms of strength, versatility, and uniqueness. During times of peace, these quirks often compete for glory and fame. Now that Japan has been thrown into war, we’re shown that each quirk can play a part in defeating the villains.

Will this teamwork between the heroes persist until Shigaraki is defeated? We’ll see when episode 7 of My Hero Academia season 7 is released on Crunchyroll on June 15, 2024.

Monoma is an underrated MVP

All For One versus One For All!

The only reason that the heroes were able to use Kurogiri’s quirk was because of Monoma’s Copy. He learned Kurogiri’s quirk in a matter of days and used it to divide the heroes and villains into separate locations. The heroes have suffered losses and injuries prior to this battle, but Monoma’s Copy Quirk made it easier for the heroes to divide and conquer the villains.

It’s a bold way to reintroduce a character who has a unique yet undervalued quirk. Monoma himself didn’t believe he could be a hero until everyone placed their faith in his abilities. Even Shinso’s Mind Control Quirk had been essential in fooling All for One about the heroes’ plans. Regardless of this war’s outcome, the future will be safe with heroes supporting each other to the best of their abilities.

