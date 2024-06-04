The Beginning of the End Starts in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7, Episode 6

My Hero Academia’s latest episode had an “Avengers, assemble!” moment in the best way possible. If you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame and the return of the heroes we thought we lost, you know what I’m talking about.

Heroes, through kurogiri, appeared right in front of All for One in a dramatic fashion. Aoyama, whom Izuku thought had betrayed him again, fought against All for One’s commands for the very first time. He vowed to join Izuku in this fight to defeat All for One once and for all. If all else fails in this final war, at least we know that Aoyama will have a shining future in acting.

If you’ve read the manga, it would be wishful thinking to believe that All for One would be so easily defeated. But episode six of My Hero Academia, season seven, officially marks the start of the Final War Arc. You can watch the sixth episode on Crunchyroll on June 8, 2024.

Heroes, Assemble!

But the Avengers comparisons stop at this panel. Thanos wanted to give the universe balance, but All for One is the complete opposite. He simply wants to throw Japan into chaos so that he can become an all-powerful being who controls everything. It’s a leap in logic, but we manga readers know that All for One did achieve at least one thing.

There was mass destruction during the Final War Arc, and even the deaths of countless characters. If you think you’ve seen enough losses in the last season, buckle up. It’s all about to get much worse.

