‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Is Coming but My Superhero Costume Still Isn’t Ready

My Hero Academia season 7 is coming out and I don’t have a thing to wear. No superhero suit! Nothing!

How can I ever expect my quirk to manifest itself if I’m not properly dressed for the release of the seventh season? I’m always so unprepared. I forgot all about My Hero Academia movie night last week and showed up with a paper bag over my head. My Paperbag Man costume was not a hit. The only thing that was hit was me. My friends thought I was trying to rob the place, so one of them Deku’d me.

I can’t afford to embarrass myself like that again. After all, season 7 will be one of the last seasons, if not the last. If I don’t get a costume prepared now, I may never have another chance!

So when will My Hero Academia season 7 come out?

Star Wars Day, baby! That’s right, My Hero Academia‘s 7th season will officially arrive on May 4th, 2024.

What happened last season anyway?

You mean you forgot? And here I thought I was a bad fan. If you must know, the first half of My Hero Academia season 6 focused on Deku and his friends’ battle with the Paranormal Liberation Front. Although Deku and co. were victorious, there were heavy hero and civilian casualties. It was pretty depressing. To recover from the battle, the weakened All Might called for foreign aid, which led to the introduction of the milk-drinking, beef-eating, all-American hero Star and Stripe. Because foreign policy always goes well when the U.S. is involved … right?

If the anime’s continued story follows the manga, season 7 will cover the Star and Stripe arc. I’m just making an educated guess here, considering they took the time to introduce her and all. My Hero Academia season 7 will probably focus on Star and Stripe’s battle with All for One and the inevitable fallout of that battle. Spoiler alert: it isn’t going to be pretty. If you think that this shonen anime is going to just hand an easy victory over to a character who isn’t the shonen, you’d be dead wrong.

Who’s who in the cast for My Hero Academia season 7?

While none of the voice actors have been confirmed for the final season, I’m going to make an educated guess and say that the English and Japanese voice cast of season 6 will be returning for season 7. Here they all are!

English Cast:

Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya

Clifford Chapin as Katsuki Bakugo

David Matranga as Shoto Todoroki

Luci Christian as Ochaco Uraraka

Patrick Seitz as Endeavor

Zeno Robinson as Hawks

Christopher R Sabat as All Might

Christopher Wehkamp as Shota Aizawa

Eric Vale as Tomura Shigaraki

John Swasey as All For One

J Michael Tatum as Tenya Ida

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Momo Yaoyorozu

Josh Grelle as Fumikage Tokoyami

Natalie Van Sistine as Star and Stripe

Japanese Cast:

Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo

Yuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki

Ayane Sakura as Ochaco Uraraka

Tetsu Inada as Endeavor

Yuichi Nakamura as Hawks

Kenta Miyake as All Might

Junichi Suwabe as Shota Aizawa

Kōki Uchiyama as Tomura Shigaraki

Akio Ōtsuka as All For One

Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya Ida

Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Fumikage Tokoyami

Romi Park as Star and Stripe

Is there a trailer for My Hero Academia season 7?

Feast your eyes on this official teaser trailer for My Hero Academia season 7.

So there you have it. Get hyped. Me? I’m getting hyped by building myself an all-new costume. I’m thinking Carpet Man. I’m just going to wrap myself up in a carpet, then roll down the street to the viewing party. Though I may get stepped on, Carpet Man remains undaunted.

