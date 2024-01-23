‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Is Coming but My Superhero Costume Still Isn’t Ready
I don't have a thing to wear to the watch party!
My Hero Academia season 7 is coming out and I don’t have a thing to wear. No superhero suit! Nothing!
How can I ever expect my quirk to manifest itself if I’m not properly dressed for the release of the seventh season? I’m always so unprepared. I forgot all about My Hero Academia movie night last week and showed up with a paper bag over my head. My Paperbag Man costume was not a hit. The only thing that was hit was me. My friends thought I was trying to rob the place, so one of them Deku’d me.
I can’t afford to embarrass myself like that again. After all, season 7 will be one of the last seasons, if not the last. If I don’t get a costume prepared now, I may never have another chance!
So when will My Hero Academia season 7 come out?
Star Wars Day, baby! That’s right, My Hero Academia‘s 7th season will officially arrive on May 4th, 2024.
What happened last season anyway?
You mean you forgot? And here I thought I was a bad fan. If you must know, the first half of My Hero Academia season 6 focused on Deku and his friends’ battle with the Paranormal Liberation Front. Although Deku and co. were victorious, there were heavy hero and civilian casualties. It was pretty depressing. To recover from the battle, the weakened All Might called for foreign aid, which led to the introduction of the milk-drinking, beef-eating, all-American hero Star and Stripe. Because foreign policy always goes well when the U.S. is involved … right?
If the anime’s continued story follows the manga, season 7 will cover the Star and Stripe arc. I’m just making an educated guess here, considering they took the time to introduce her and all. My Hero Academia season 7 will probably focus on Star and Stripe’s battle with All for One and the inevitable fallout of that battle. Spoiler alert: it isn’t going to be pretty. If you think that this shonen anime is going to just hand an easy victory over to a character who isn’t the shonen, you’d be dead wrong.
Who’s who in the cast for My Hero Academia season 7?
While none of the voice actors have been confirmed for the final season, I’m going to make an educated guess and say that the English and Japanese voice cast of season 6 will be returning for season 7. Here they all are!
English Cast:
- Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya
- Clifford Chapin as Katsuki Bakugo
- David Matranga as Shoto Todoroki
- Luci Christian as Ochaco Uraraka
- Patrick Seitz as Endeavor
- Zeno Robinson as Hawks
- Christopher R Sabat as All Might
- Christopher Wehkamp as Shota Aizawa
- Eric Vale as Tomura Shigaraki
- John Swasey as All For One
- J Michael Tatum as Tenya Ida
- Colleen Clinkenbeard as Momo Yaoyorozu
- Josh Grelle as Fumikage Tokoyami
- Natalie Van Sistine as Star and Stripe
Japanese Cast:
- Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo
- Yuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki
- Ayane Sakura as Ochaco Uraraka
- Tetsu Inada as Endeavor
- Yuichi Nakamura as Hawks
- Kenta Miyake as All Might
- Junichi Suwabe as Shota Aizawa
- Kōki Uchiyama as Tomura Shigaraki
- Akio Ōtsuka as All For One
- Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya Ida
- Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Fumikage Tokoyami
- Romi Park as Star and Stripe
Is there a trailer for My Hero Academia season 7?
Feast your eyes on this official teaser trailer for My Hero Academia season 7.
So there you have it. Get hyped. Me? I’m getting hyped by building myself an all-new costume. I’m thinking Carpet Man. I’m just going to wrap myself up in a carpet, then roll down the street to the viewing party. Though I may get stepped on, Carpet Man remains undaunted.
(featured image: Bones)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]