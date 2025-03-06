After its first hit season, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be returning to screens with yet another magical journey. While fans kick and scream about the second season, the only question in our minds is: when?

We all fell in love with Frieren, who has lived for over a thousand years. We cried over all the friends she managed to outlive. Our hearts were ripped over her unresolved love story with Himmel. One season was clearly not enough, and we need another one as soon as possible. At least now, Frieren has a new party with Fern and Stark—a new adventure awaits them in the coming season.

The wait for season two wouldn’t last another lifetime for Frieren herself, but it’s not a short wait either. So far, season two has already been in production since September 2024. But MADHOUSE, the studio behind the anime, isn’t churning out the anime’s second season in 2025. According to the official website of the anime, season two will be ready sometime in January 2026. They haven’t specified when exactly the anime will be available.

What’s next for Frieren’s party?

The first season of the anime adaptation ended around chapters 60-62 of the manga. Volumes seven and eight of the manga are likely to be adapted into the next season. Frieren and her party will be continuing their journey to Aureole, then further into the Northern Plateau.

Friendships will deepen, and monsters will be slayed. Amid all this, expect more flashbacks of the great Hero Himmel. We’ll probably never get over him the same way Frieren couldn’t. After all, Frieren fondly keeps him in her memories. Tragic love stories aside, another relationship might finally start blooming in the coming season. Stark, who clearly has a crush on Fern, might finally make his move on her during their long journey.

