The ‘Haikyu!! Final’ movie removes ‘Final’ from its title—will the anime finally get the ending it deserves?

Haikyu!! is expected to release its final movie in 2025, much to the dismay of fans around the world. Needless to say, audiences aren’t convinced that one last film can cover the remaining chapters of the beloved volleyball manga.

The long-awaited Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle finally graced cinemas worldwide in 2024—this was supposedly the second-to-last movie for the series. It featured the iconic battle between Nekoma and Karasuno at the Spring Tournament. After a grueling three-set battle between the crows and the cats, Karasuno achieved an emotional win and is heading to the quarterfinals. Karasuno will now be facing Kamomedai High. Shoyo Hinata, the series’ beloved main character, is about to meet his match in another “little giant” from the opposing team.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming movie known as Haikyu!! Final provides a sneak peek of the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai. For loyal fans who refuse to read the finished manga, no spoilers will be mentioned in this article, but the movie is only expected to cover chapters 341 to 365. The manga has 402 chapters, leaving at least 37 more uncovered. After all, Hinata’s and Kageyama’s volleyball careers don’t stop after the Spring Tournament. They were both determined to grind it out and become professional players.

A cryptic title change

With the upcoming movie now renamed “Haikyu!! The Movie: vs. the Little Giants,“ fans began speculating that there might be more to come for the anime. In 2024, it was announced that Haikyu!! Final would be released to bring the series to its conclusion. But thankfully, plans have seemingly changed. Aside from the movie, another anime sequel project for Haikyu!! has been announced. Haikyu!! “The Place Where Monsters Go” has been confirmed. It’s unclear what this sequel will attempt to adapt from the existing manga.

Of course, fans felt giddy about the series of announcements. After years of droughts, arguably the best volleyball anime is making a comeback. One X user writes, “We’re definitely getting the time skip adaptation.”

Another fan happily cheered, claiming that fans won and can be hopeful about a time-skip sequel.

A year ago, Haikyu!! fans didn’t think they’d see the whole manga adapted properly, but they stormed theaters when Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle premiered anyway. Needless to say, they’ve proven to the powers that be that one Final movie was never going to be enough.

