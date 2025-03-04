‘The Apothecary Diaries’ season 2, episode 9 release date, confirmed

For the longest time, Maomao has done her best to keep a low profile in The Apothecary Diaries. But after being asked to investigate the royal family, Maomao won’t be able to avoid the truth about Jinshi any longer.

Recommended Videos

Maomao’s curious nature is what made her an efficient problem solver in the palace. From the very first episode of the anime, Maomao has been rooting out problems at the inner court. While she never intended to stand out, her knack for medicine and impressive deduction earned her a stellar reputation. Despite this, Maomao never wanted to be under the spotlight and steered clear of getting too involved with the royal family’s affairs.

The empress dowager sought Maomao’s help in the previous episode. She thinks she placed a curse on her late husband, which caused his mysterious death. Maomao’s investigation may lead her to the royal family’s complicated structure. She might even uncover the identity of the emperor’s younger brother in the ninth episode of The Apothecary Diaries, season two. The Apothecary Diaries season 2, episode 9 will be available on Crunchyroll on March 7, 2025.

An open secret

The anime hasn’t been subtle about the crown prince’s identity, even during the first season. Jinshi, who poses as a beautiful and unassuming eunuch, is obviously tied to the royal family. But an even bigger mystery is his actual parentage. Flashbacks hinted at the possibility of him being Lady Ah Duo’s son. Their uncanny resemblance subtly confirms this, but the anime hasn’t confirmed who Jinshi’s actual father is.

If he is truly the crown prince, then the assumption would be that he’s the current emperor’s brother. However, episode seven implied that the current emperor may not just be his brother. Regardless, Jinshi’s position in the royal family is the anime’s open secret. The details are for Maomao to unravel—hopefully soon. After all, Jinshi himself has grown tired of hiding his identity from her.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy