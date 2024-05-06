Star and Stripe working with her pilots from My Hero Academia Season 7
Category:
Anime

Will Star and Stripe Win? I Don’t Think I Can Witness This Fight Twice

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 6, 2024 01:34 pm

If you stop watching My Hero Academia after the first episode of season seven, you can pretend that it never happened. But the death of this new hero is generally regarded by fans as one of the biggest fumbles in My Hero Academia’s story.

Recommended Videos

Star and Stripes was introduced in the best way possible in both the manga and the anime. Her arrival made manga readers hopeful. But after four chapters, manga readers were surprised that Star and Stripe was suddenly killed.

If this isn’t wasted potential, I don’t know what is. Even some minor Jujutsu Kaisen characters who were inevitably killed by Sukuna had more chapters. We could’ve at least seen Star and Stripe collaborate with the Japanese heroes against Shigaraki, but that wasn’t part of Kohei Horikoshi’s plans. Maybe the real reason she’s here is to show how powerful Shigaraki has become.

The first episode ended with Tiamat missiles coming after Shigaraki. Don’t be fooled, because that doesn’t mean Shigaraki dies or becomes heavily injured. He was able to evade those missiles by digging a hole, and then he leaped to touch Star and Stripe’s face.

Her quirk, New Order, is able to resist Shigaraki’s Decay. But in the end, she couldn’t stop Decay completely because of her quirk’s limits. New Order was also being stolen by Shigaraki. He didn’t win this fight either, since he couldn’t effectively take Star and Stripe’s quirk.

As she was decaying, Star and Stripe revealed that she had added a new rule to New Order. It would be unusable by Shigaraki because she commanded New Order to revolt against other quirks. Star and Stripe would die alongside her quirk, which couldn’t be preserved.

(featured image: Bones Studio)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 2 Will Show Us Shigaraki’s Monstrous Growth
Shigaraki launching an attack against Star and Stripes from My Hero Academia Season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 2 Will Show Us Shigaraki’s Monstrous Growth
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 5, 2024
Read Article Have No Fear, Star and Stripe Is Here To Save Everyone in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7
Star and Stripe using her quirk on Shigaraki
Category: Anime
Anime
Have No Fear, Star and Stripe Is Here To Save Everyone in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 5, 2024
Read Article Star and Stripes’ Quirk Defies the Laws of Physics in ‘My Hero Academia’
Star and Stripe confronting Shigaraki in My Hero Academia season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
Star and Stripes’ Quirk Defies the Laws of Physics in ‘My Hero Academia’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 5, 2024
Read Article Where Does ‘My Hero Academia’ Take Place?
My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
Where Does ‘My Hero Academia’ Take Place?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 4, 2024
Read Article Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3
Kazehaya and Sawako in Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3
Category: Anime
Anime
Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 2 Will Show Us Shigaraki’s Monstrous Growth
Shigaraki launching an attack against Star and Stripes from My Hero Academia Season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Episode 2 Will Show Us Shigaraki’s Monstrous Growth
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 5, 2024
Read Article Have No Fear, Star and Stripe Is Here To Save Everyone in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7
Star and Stripe using her quirk on Shigaraki
Category: Anime
Anime
Have No Fear, Star and Stripe Is Here To Save Everyone in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 5, 2024
Read Article Star and Stripes’ Quirk Defies the Laws of Physics in ‘My Hero Academia’
Star and Stripe confronting Shigaraki in My Hero Academia season 7
Category: Anime
Anime
Star and Stripes’ Quirk Defies the Laws of Physics in ‘My Hero Academia’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 5, 2024
Read Article Where Does ‘My Hero Academia’ Take Place?
My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
Where Does ‘My Hero Academia’ Take Place?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 4, 2024
Read Article Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3
Kazehaya and Sawako in Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3
Category: Anime
Anime
Sawako and Kazehaya’s Romance Continues in ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco May 4, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.