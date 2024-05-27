My Hero Academia season 7 is full of surprises. Four episodes in, and we’ve already gotten ahold of the identity of the UA traitor. Nobody except manga readers saw this coming, since this traitor wasn’t anything too special.

Recommended Videos

No offense to Aoyama, but his quirk hasn’t been outstanding in all the seasons of the anime. That quirk, Navel Laser, is limited to combat. It also makes Aoyama feel sick after extended periods of use, so who would’ve thought he’d be the traitor? Many would expect All For One to take someone far more spiteful against UA, with a better quirk.

You’d be lying if you said you never suspected Monoma from Class 1-B of being the traitor. But that’s not the case, and the traitor had always been among the students of Class 1-A. The fourth episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 was released on May 25, 2024, at Crunchyroll.

Can Aoyama be redeemed?

Aoyama didn’t choose to be allied with the League of Villains and All for One. Like Izuku, who was once quirkless, Aoyama was also born without a quirk. His yearning for a quirk led Aoyama to accept All for One’s offer for a quirk. But nothing comes for free, and Aoyama would be forced to be All for One’s spy at UA.

There was no backing out of this. Many who’ve betrayed All for One would wind up dead, but there’s hope for Aoyama. Everyone in Class 1-A still believes in him. Perhaps the most reassurance Aoyama needed came from Aizawa, his teacher, who claims to still have faith in Aoyama. Aizawa has no plans to expel Aoyama because he wants his student to keep fighting for what’s right.

A war is brewing, but UA’s students are extremely lucky to have such caring and understanding teachers that every child deserves to have.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more